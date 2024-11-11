James Cameron’s Avatar 3 movie: Fire & Ash unveils stunning new concept art; fans praise ‘breathtaking visuals’

  • The debut of Avatar: The Way of Fire and Ash concept art has sparked excitement among fans. The breathtaking visuals have made viewers eager to explore Pandora's wonders.

Updated11 Nov 2024, 10:33 AM IST
James Cameron's Avatar 3 movie: Fire & Ash unveils stunning new concept art
James Cameron’s Avatar 3 movie: Fire & Ash unveils stunning new concept art

The third installment of the Avatar franchise, Avatar: The Way of Fire and Ash, unveiled fresh concept art during its debut at Disney D23 Brasil on November 10. The post also mentioned that the movie is set to release in December 2025.

The images were shared on the official Avatar account on X (formerly Twitter). Some of the artwork was created by Steve Messing, while others were illustrated by Dylan Cole and Zachary Berger.

New concept art for Avatar: Fire & Ash
New concept art for Avatar: Fire & Ash
New concept art for Avatar: Fire & Ash
New concept art for Avatar: Fire & Ash

Reaction on the pictures

The pictures of the new concept art from Avatar: Fire & Ash has sparked excitement among fans, with many praising the visuals as "breathtaking" and "epic." Some are especially intrigued by the creative additions, such as an ikran with four wings, stunning new biomes of Pandora, jellyfish-like hot air balloons and more.

“Breathtaking visuals! Pandora's next chapter looks absolutely epic, can't wait.”

“This Looks so amazing”

“Oh wow -- an ikran with *four* wings?!”

“This looks badass”

“I. Can’t. Wait.”

“They look amazing as usual!”

“Jaw-dropping beauty! Steve Messing's art elevates Pandora to new heights.”

“Can't wait, I'm very excited for this movie! Beautiful artworks”

“I cannot wait!!! I wish being an Avatar was real. These new biomes look incredible”

“Are those hot air balloons some kind of jellyfish, living organisms? They look amazing, but hard to determine how they work/ float. I can't wait for Avatar 3!”

“Cool! Would love to see undiscovered new species of Pandora”

“Wow! The Windtraders' jellyfish airship!”

Avatar 2 surpassed Titanic records

Avatar 2: The Way of Water was released 13 years after the original Avatar captivated audiences with revolutionary 3D technology and set new records, grossing $2.9 billion globally. After a long wait, the sequel proved its success by surpassing Titanic to become the third highest-grossing film of all time, with a total worldwide revenue of $2.243 billion. In comparison, Titanic earned $2.242 billion, while Avengers: Endgame remains the top earner with $2.7 billion.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 10:33 AM IST
James Cameron's Avatar 3 movie: Fire & Ash unveils stunning new concept art; fans praise 'breathtaking visuals'

