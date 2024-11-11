James Cameron’s Avatar 3 movie: Fire & Ash unveils stunning new concept art; fans praise ‘breathtaking visuals’

The third installment of the Avatar franchise, Avatar: The Way of Fire and Ash, unveiled fresh concept art during its debut at Disney D23 Brasil on November 10. The post also mentioned that the movie is set to release in December 2025.

The images were shared on the official Avatar account on X (formerly Twitter). Some of the artwork was created by Steve Messing, while others were illustrated by Dylan Cole and Zachary Berger.

New concept art for Avatar: Fire & Ash

Reaction on the pictures The pictures of the new concept art from Avatar: Fire & Ash has sparked excitement among fans, with many praising the visuals as "breathtaking" and "epic." Some are especially intrigued by the creative additions, such as an ikran with four wings, stunning new biomes of Pandora, jellyfish-like hot air balloons and more.

