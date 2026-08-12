Jamie Lee Curtis reveals how filming New Girl was ‘awful’ and ‘not fun’ for her

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that she “hated” working on New Girl, despite praising the sitcom as a “great show”, because she found its single-camera production process too similar to making a film.

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she hated filming New Girl Curtis discussed her experience at NBCUniversal’s Summer Backlot Experience, where she reflected on her television career and her preference for multi-camera sitcoms. The actor played Joan Day, the mother of Zooey Deschanel’s character Jess, and appeared in several episodes of New Girl between 2012 and 2018.

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“I did a single camera, which, I mean — great show, New Girl, very funny — it’s a good show, but doing it is just like doing a movie,” Curtis said at NBCUniversal’s Summer Backlot Experience, which Entertainment Weekly attended. “You know, you’ve got a camera crew, and nobody laughs. It’s silent, and it’s awful. For me, awful. Single-camera comedies, for me, not fun.”

Curtis's comments reflect a longstanding preference for the multi-camera sitcom format. She previously starred in Anything But Love, the ABC sitcom that ran from 1989 to 1992, alongside Richard Lewis. Curtis played Hannah Miller, a magazine writer whose relationship with Lewis's Marty Gold formed the centre of the series. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 1990.

Curtis later appeared in other television comedies, including an episode of The Drew Carey Show, before taking on recurring roles in NCIS and New Girl. She also starred as Cathy Munsch in Ryan Murphy’s horror-comedy series Scream Queens from 2015 to 2016.

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Her television work in recent years has included The Bear, in which she played Donna Berzatto and earned an Emmy for her performance. She has now returned to the sitcom format with Newlyweds, an upcoming NBC comedy starring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly. Curtis serves as an executive producer and also has a recurring role in the series.