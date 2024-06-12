Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh encounter underway in Doda, fourth terror clash in 3 days

Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh encounter underway in Doda, fourth terror clash in 3 days

Livemint

A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda — the fourth such incident in the past three days.

Secuirty forces stand guard near the site of a encounter between security forces and militants, at Saida village in Kathua's Hiranagar sector, some 65 kilometers from Jammu city

Terrorists clashed with security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda on Wednesday evening — the fourth such incident in the past three days.

“Today at 20:20 hrs, an encounter started between security forces & terrorists at Kota Top, Gandoh, Doda. Constable Fareed Ahmed (973/D) of SOG Gandoh was injured during the operation at Kerloo Bhalessa. Encounter ongoing, more details awaited," read an update from the Zonal Police Media Centre in Jammu

(With inputs from agencies)

