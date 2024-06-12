A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda — the fourth such incident in the past three days.

Terrorists clashed with security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda on Wednesday evening — the fourth such incident in the past three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today at 20:20 hrs, an encounter started between security forces & terrorists at Kota Top, Gandoh, Doda. Constable Fareed Ahmed (973/D) of SOG Gandoh was injured during the operation at Kerloo Bhalessa. Encounter ongoing, more details awaited," read an update from the Zonal Police Media Centre in Jammu

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!