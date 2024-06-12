Terrorists clashed with security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda on Wednesday evening — the fourth such incident in the past three days.
“Today at 20:20 hrs, an encounter started between security forces & terrorists at Kota Top, Gandoh, Doda. Constable Fareed Ahmed (973/D) of SOG Gandoh was injured during the operation at Kerloo Bhalessa. Encounter ongoing, more details awaited," read an update from the Zonal Police Media Centre in Jammu
(With inputs from agencies)
