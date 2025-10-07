‘Send them off,’ Jane Goodall wanted to put Musk, Trump, Putin, Xi and Netanyahu on rocket into space. Here's why

Netflix has released an interview with beloved wildlife conservationist Jane Goodall, where she revealed that she does not like some people, and would like to send them off to another planet away from Earth.

In the 55-minute special video titled ‘Famous Last Words’, shot only to be released posthumously, the 91-year-old British primatologist, who is renowned for her work with chimpanzees, made her feelings known about Donald Trump.

‘Send them off’, says Jane Goodall “There are people I don’t like, and I would like to put them on one of Musk’s spaceships and send them all off to the planet he’s sure he’s going to discover,” Goodall said.

When asked if Elon Musk would be one of the passengers, she responded, “Oh, absolutely. He’d be the host. You can imagine who I’d put on that spaceship. Along with Musk would be Trump and some of Trump’s real supporters,” she said.

“And then I would put (Russian president Vladimir) Putin in there, and I would put (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping). I’d certainly put (Israeli prime minister Benjamin) Netanyahu in there and his far-right government. Put them all on that spaceship and send them off,” she stated.

Watch: Jane Goodall on sending off Trump, Musk to another planet

Jane Goodall's Last Message: Full Text British anthropologist and primatologist Jane Goodall, studied chimpanzees and became a renowned wildlife crusader. Her institute said she passed away on October 1, aged 91, due to natural causes. Here's the full text of her final message in the Netflix special:

“In the place where I am now, I look back over my life. I look back at the world I've left behind. What message do I want to leave? I want to make sure that you all understand that each and every one of you has a role to play. You may not know it, you may not find it. But your life matters, and you are here for a reason. And I just hope that that reason will become apparent as you live through your life.”

“I want you to know that whether or not you find that role that you're supposed to play your life does matter. And that every single day you live, you make a difference in the world. And you get to choose the difference that you make. I want you to understand that we are a part of the natural world. And even today, when the planet is dark, there still is hope. Don't lose hope. If you lose hope you become apathetic and do nothing.”

“Above all, I want you to think about the fact that when we're on planet Earth, we are part of mother nature. We depend on mother nature for clean air, for water, for food, for clothing, for everything. And as we destroy one ecosystem after another, as we create worse climate change, worse loss of diversity, we have to do everything in our power to make the world a better place for the children alive today and for those that will follow. You have it in your power to make a difference. Dont give up. There is a future for you. Do your best while you're still on this beautiful planet Earth that I look down upon from where I am now.”