Janhvi Kapoor is a ‘sweetheart’, Kiara Advani has a lot of ‘attitude’; claims Etihad Airways air hostess

Kiara Advani has an ‘attitude’ while Janhvi Kapoor is a ‘sweetheart’, claims Etihad Airways air hostess Shilpa Kishore.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published03:40 PM IST
Kiara Advani has an ‘attitude’ while Janhvi Kapoor is a ‘sweetheart’, claims Etihad Airways air hostess Shilpa Kishore during an interaction with a YouTube channel
Kiara Advani has an ‘attitude’ while Janhvi Kapoor is a ‘sweetheart’, claims Etihad Airways air hostess Shilpa Kishore during an interaction with a YouTube channel

Kiara Advani has an ‘attitude’, Janhvi Kapoor is a ‘sweetheart’ and Ananya Pandey is ‘funny’. The “revelation” comes from Etihad Airways air hostess Shilpa Kishore.

During a conversation with the YouTube channel “SARA With Bhaichara”, Shilpa spoke about her encounters with Bollywood celebrities. She found Sunny Singh, known for Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety, extremely good-looking. Then, she mentioned the Bollywood divas.

Also Read | Kiara Advani signed on as brand ambassador for Galaxy chocolates

The air hostess shared that Kiara Advani had a lot of “attitude”. “I didn’t even talk to her,” she said as she was not supposed to serve the section where Kiara was sitting. The Shershaah actor rudely refused cashews and almonds and said she would take it from her assistant, Shilpa said.

“She didn’t even talk to them, and I was like, ‘thank god, I didn’t go there’,” she added.

Kiara earlier celebrated 10 years in Indian cinema, sharing pictures and videos on Instagram from the celebration in Mumbai. Kiara was seen getting emotional while reflecting on her journey.

Also Read | From Dhadak to Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor’s movies with highest box office earnings

Janhvi Kapoor is “very sweet”, the crew member said. She remembered that the Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actor was sleeping when she had to be woken up for a briefing since she was sitting beside the emergency exit.

Janhvi Kapoor is a ‘sweetheart’

Janhvi Kapoor did not get annoyed that she was woken up. She, in fact, listened to the briefing attentively and later graciously posed for photos, Shilpa added.

“She (Janhvi) was a sweetheart,” she said.

Also Read | Ananya Pandey to star in new Prime Video original ‘Call Me Bae’

Ananya Pandey was the funniest of them all, according to Shilpa who remembers one incident about the Dream Girl 2 actor. Ananya insisted that she had to go to the washroom while the flight was landing.

“We were stopping other passengers, but how could we stop her? We just asked her to go and return as soon as possible,” said the crew member.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsJanhvi Kapoor is a ‘sweetheart’, Kiara Advani has a lot of ‘attitude’; claims Etihad Airways air hostess

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.00647.00
    Chennai
    73,160.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,663.00-503.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue