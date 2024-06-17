Kiara Advani has an ‘attitude’, Janhvi Kapoor is a ‘sweetheart’ and Ananya Pandey is ‘funny’. The “revelation" comes from Etihad Airways air hostess Shilpa Kishore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During a conversation with the YouTube channel "SARA With Bhaichara", Shilpa spoke about her encounters with Bollywood celebrities. She found Sunny Singh, known for Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety, extremely good-looking. Then, she mentioned the Bollywood divas.

The air hostess shared that Kiara Advani had a lot of "attitude". "I didn't even talk to her," she said as she was not supposed to serve the section where Kiara was sitting. The Shershaah actor rudely refused cashews and almonds and said she would take it from her assistant, Shilpa said.

"She didn't even talk to them, and I was like, 'thank god, I didn't go there'," she added.

Kiara earlier celebrated 10 years in Indian cinema, sharing pictures and videos on Instagram from the celebration in Mumbai. Kiara was seen getting emotional while reflecting on her journey.

Janhvi Kapoor is "very sweet", the crew member said. She remembered that the Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actor was sleeping when she had to be woken up for a briefing since she was sitting beside the emergency exit.

Janhvi Kapoor is a 'sweetheart' Janhvi Kapoor did not get annoyed that she was woken up. She, in fact, listened to the briefing attentively and later graciously posed for photos, Shilpa added.

"She (Janhvi) was a sweetheart," she said.

Ananya Pandey was the funniest of them all, according to Shilpa who remembers one incident about the Dream Girl 2 actor. Ananya insisted that she had to go to the washroom while the flight was landing.

"We were stopping other passengers, but how could we stop her? We just asked her to go and return as soon as possible," said the crew member.

