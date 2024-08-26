Janmashtami 2024: Anand Mahindra’s mantras for success inspired by Dahi Handi — ‘Conviction, Commitment, Collaboration’

Janmashtami 2024: Anand Mahindra shared ‘3Cs’ mantras for success inspired by the Dahi Handi festivities — namely conviction, commitment and collaboration. 

Janmashtami 2024: A file image of students in Nagpur celebrating Dahi Handi at a school in 2023.
Janmashtami 2024: A file image of students in Nagpur celebrating Dahi Handi at a school in 2023.(PTI)

Janmashtami 2024: Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to social media to inspire followers on the occasion of Janmashtami and Dahi Handi this year.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 26, Mahindra wrote, “Today is Janmashtami, and I wish you all great happiness on this occasion.”

He shared an image of the Dahi Handi celebrations in progress, adding, “Tomorrow is Dahi Handi, but I choose to share this image today because the Conviction, Commitment, and Collaboration that are vital in making these human pyramids are my Monday Motivation.”

“Whatever your calling in life, these three ‘Cs’ are mantras that provide a higher probability of success…” Mahindra added.

Happy Janmashtami 2024

Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals in India, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Krishna is revered across the country.

Going by the Hindu calender, Janmashtami is on the eighth day, or ‘Ashtami’ of the Krishna Paksha. Places like Mathura, which is believed to be Lord Krishna's birthplace, and Vrindavan, would be abuzz with the celebrations on this auspicious occasion.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated today, on August 26 (Monday).

Dahi Handi Ritual

Dahi Handi is a key component of the Janmashtami festivities. While the primary festivities will occur on August 26, Dahi Handi is tomorrow, August 27.

The ritual consists of an earthen pot (handi) hung at a height, filled with ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi (curd) and butter, which a bunch of individuals band together to reach and break. The ritual is highly popular in Maharashtra and is also known as Gopalakala.

The breaking of the Handi symbolises Lord Krishna's playful and mischievous nature. As the legend goes, Lord Krishna loved butter, or ‘makkhan’, and would often steal it from the pots kept in his home. Hence, he is fondly called ‘makhan chor’.

Lord Krishna's mother, Yashoda, was irritated by her son's tantrums and decided to hang the butter pot to prevent him from stealing. Krishna and his friends built human pyramids to collect the butter. From there, they would proceed to divide the butter among themselves and enjoy it. Since then, this custom has developed into a significant ritual the people observe during Janmashtami.

