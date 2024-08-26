Janmashtami 2024: Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to social media to inspire followers on the occasion of Janmashtami and Dahi Handi this year.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 26, Mahindra wrote, “Today is Janmashtami, and I wish you all great happiness on this occasion.”

He shared an image of the Dahi Handi celebrations in progress, adding, “Tomorrow is Dahi Handi, but I choose to share this image today because the Conviction, Commitment, and Collaboration that are vital in making these human pyramids are my Monday Motivation.”

“Whatever your calling in life, these three ‘Cs’ are mantras that provide a higher probability of success…” Mahindra added.

Today is #Janmashtami and I wish you all great happiness on this occasion.

🙏🏽



Tomorrow is #DahiHandi but I choose to share this image today because the Conviction, Commitment and Collaboration that is vital in making these human pyramids, is my #MondayMotivation



Whatever your… pic.twitter.com/u0vO45UnlL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 26, 2024

Happy Janmashtami 2024 Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals in India, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Krishna is revered across the country.

Going by the Hindu calender, Janmashtami is on the eighth day, or ‘Ashtami’ of the Krishna Paksha. Places like Mathura, which is believed to be Lord Krishna's birthplace, and Vrindavan, would be abuzz with the celebrations on this auspicious occasion.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated today, on August 26 (Monday).

Dahi Handi Ritual Dahi Handi is a key component of the Janmashtami festivities. While the primary festivities will occur on August 26, Dahi Handi is tomorrow, August 27.

The ritual consists of an earthen pot (handi) hung at a height, filled with ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi (curd) and butter, which a bunch of individuals band together to reach and break. The ritual is highly popular in Maharashtra and is also known as Gopalakala.

The breaking of the Handi symbolises Lord Krishna's playful and mischievous nature. As the legend goes, Lord Krishna loved butter, or ‘makkhan’, and would often steal it from the pots kept in his home. Hence, he is fondly called ‘makhan chor’.