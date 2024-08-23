Janmashtami 2024: Check date, time and significance of celebrating Krishna’s birthday

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: The Hindu festival, marking Lord Krishna's birth, is set to be celebrated on August 26 this year. The celebration involves fasting, prayers, and reenactments.

Published23 Aug 2024, 10:24 PM IST
The festival is vibrant and joyous, reflecting the deep devotion people have for Krishna and his teachings.
Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Janmashtami, a Hindu festival, is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Based on the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival usually falls in August.

It is marked by various traditions, including fasting, devotional singing, and reenactments of Krishna's life and deeds.

Devotees often stay up late on the night of Janmashtami as Krishna is believed to have been born at midnight. Special prayers, bhajans (devotional songs), and religious ceremonies are held at this time to mark his birth.

Temples and homes are often decorated, and the deity’s idol is dressed in new clothes and adorned with flowers.

Janmashtami 2024: Date and time

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, August 26.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - August 26 at 03:39 AM

Ashtami Tithi Ends - August 27 at 02:19 AM

Rohini Nakshatra starts -August 26 at 03:55 PM

Rohini Nakshatra ends -August 27 at 03:38 PM

Parana Time - August 27 at 12:11 AM

Nishita Puja Timings - August 26: From 11:26 PM to 12:11 AM on August 27

Dahi Handi - August 27

Janmashtami 2024: Celebrations

Dahi Handi is a special event organized to mark the festival in some regions of India, particularly Maharashtra. For this event, teams of young men form human pyramids to break a clay pot filled with yogurt hung high up. It symbolizes Krishna’s playful nature and his love for dairy products.

The life and exploits of Krishna are often enacted through dance dramas, known as “Krishna Leela,” which depict episodes from his childhood, including his miracles and adventures.

In some cities, colorful processions featuring decorated floats and large images of Krishna are carried out, accompanied by music, dance, and chanting.

Janmashtami 2024: Significance

Krishna’s birth is believed to have occurred to restore cosmic order by defeating the tyrannical ruler Kansa and his evil allies. Therefore, Janmashtami represents the triumph of good over evil and the restoration of dharma (righteousness).

Krishna's teachings and actions offer spiritual guidance and philosophical insights. The Bhagavad Gita, a key Hindu scripture, is a conversation between Krishna and the Pandava prince Arjuna that addresses the moral and philosophical dilemmas of life, emphasizing duty, righteousness, and devotion.

 

 

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 10:24 PM IST
