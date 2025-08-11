Janmashtami 2025: When is Janmashtami - August 15 or 16? Check date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, and more

Janmashtami 2025: The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated worldwide on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna each year. As per Hinduism, Lord Krishna, the 8th incarnation of Shri Hari, was born in the Dwapar era on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month in Rohini Nakshatra.

Lord Krishna is considered one of the most significant gods in Hinduism. He is also considered as a symbol of divinity, love, and righteousness.

Also known as ‘Krishnashtami’, devotees celebrate the festival by naming it ‘Gokulashtami’, ‘Ashtami Rohini’, ‘Srikrishna Jayanti’ and ‘Sree Jayanthi’.

Janmashtami is celebrated with much fervour in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam and Manipur. It is also celebrated worldwide with much fervour.

Janmashtami 2025: Date and time A lot of people having confusion about the date on which Janmashtami will be celebrated this year. However, as per the Hindu calendar, the Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi of the Bhadrapad month will begin at 11.49 pm on August 15. It will last till 09.24 pm on August 16.

Also, at the same time, the Rohini Nakshatra will begin at 04.38 am on August 17.

Janmashtami 2025: Auspicious time/Shubh Mahurat of worship As per the Hindu calendar, the auspicious time for the Puja will be from 12:04 to 12:45 on August 16. On the night of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna is worshipped according to the rituals. However, the time for breaking the fast is till 05.51 am on 17 August. The moonrise time has been said to be 11.32 pm on 16 August.

Janmashtami 2025: Significance Each year, Janmashtami is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna's birth. In Hinduism, Lord Krishna is revered as the eighth avatar of the god Vishnu.