Jantar Mantar: People around India send food online for protesting students in Delhi via Swiggy, Zomato | Viral videos

The Cockroach Janta Party's protest has drawn support for over a month. Demonstrators demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET irregularities. From day 31 onwards, a new solidarity form emerged unexpectedly. People nationwide started ordering food deliveries for protesters at Jantar Mantar. Viral videos show piles of food packets arriving continuously.

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A Zomato delivery partner arrived on the night of 20 July, following the police crackdown scenes. The order came from Anuj Rawat, based in Maharashtra. He asked that food be given to anyone hungry there.

A Swiggy partner separately delivered 25 vegetarian thalis from Greater Kailash. Sender Anil Yadav simply wanted to support the protesting students.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why are people sending food to Jantar Mantar for the protesters? ⌵ People are sending food to Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the students protesting against NEET irregularities and to support their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 How are individuals contributing to the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Individuals are contributing to the CJP protest by ordering food from delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato, as well as personally bringing supplies to support the hungry protesters. 3 What types of food have been delivered to the protesters at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Various types of food like vegetarian thalis, pizzas, and burgers have been delivered to the protesters at Jantar Mantar, along with essential medicines and water. 4 What has been the response from social media regarding the food donations to protesters? ⌵ Social media users have reacted positively, praising the acts of kindness and solidarity shown by people from across India who are using food delivery apps to support the students. 5 What caution did the CJP organization issue about sending food to Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The CJP organization requested people to stop sending more food or essentials to Jantar Mantar, stating that current needs are already fulfilled and they will update if further assistance is required.

“Someone named Anil Yadav ordered 25 veg thalis and told me to drop them off near the protest venue. They just wanted to help the students. This is my second order delivery here,” the delivery partner told HT.

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Local supporters also arrived personally carrying food for protesters. Usman, 23, from Chawdi Bazar, was moved by violent videos. He said his neighbours had specifically asked him to bring food along.

“We saw videos of young girls being beaten up. People from our neighbourhood asked us to take food along with us. This is our way of expressing solidarity,” he said.

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Shivam, from Faridabad, arrived alongside his elder brother. He criticised the government's allegedly-harsh treatment of young protesters.

"We have brought food with us. We were protesting peacefully yesterday. The way the government has dealt with children will only fuel more resentment," he told the publication.

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Visuals from the site showed pizzas, burgers and various other food items. Essential medicines and water bottles were also laid out in public view. These were made freely available to anyone requiring assistance.

The protest continued despite Monday's violent clashes during the Sansad Chalo march. Hundreds gathered again at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday.

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Meanwhile, Section 163 remains actively enforced. Delhi Police has warned people against gathering densely around the protest site.

Social Media Reaction Numerous social media users have reacted to the acts of solidarity directed to the student protest.

“People sitting miles away are ordering food through Zomato and Swiggy, asking delivery partners to feed hungry protesters at Jantar Mantar. That is the Idea of India,” wrote one user.

“Not only Delhi, but the whole of India. I'm from Hyderabad, and I have also sent one,” wrote one of them.

“That’s because last time whoever sent food and other supplies to farmers in their protest, ED raided them too at the behest of petty megalomaniacs. This time, people chose a smart route,” commented one user.

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Also Read | CJP protestors seen cleaning Jantar Mantar site, day after police action

“Honoured people from every corner of the country are ordering food to Jantar Mantar through online food delivery and getting it delivered to the students. There will be such love for the people...!” posted another user.

One user expressed concern, “What if some anti-social elements send poisoned food? What arrangement has CJP made to prevent that?”

There is, however, another perspective.

“Good attempt to cover up ‘funded’ food. Everybody knows who is funding this protest,” insinuated one user.

“Bunch of lies. This is how you cover up for all the few ‘suppliers’ from the group. No regular citizen has the time, money and resources to send free food. Stop fooling people. We're not idiots,” commented another user.

“This is Pakistani-funded and should be probed ASAP,” came from another.

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Meanwhile, CJP has requested people not to send any more food.

To avoid wastage, please don’t send more food or essentials at Jantar Mantar through Swiggy, Zomato & Blinkit. Currently, the need is fulfilled, and we will update if there is a need in future. Thank you so much for sending food,” it wrote on social media.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.