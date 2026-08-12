Jantar Mantar Season 2: Social media reacts to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke launching new protests

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has spoken about launching the ‘Season 2’ of the Jantar Mantar protest. He addressed the issue to CJP supporters in Delhi.

"Many people were asking on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will start. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon," Abhijeet Dipke said.

Abhijeet Dipke also alleged difficulty securing a venue recently. CJP sought a hall for their volunteers' meeting. Several owners cited "pressure from above" as a reason.

"We were scheduled to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi today. We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above," ANI quoted Dipke as saying.

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Eventually, the party managed to secure one hall. However, Dipke claimed its owners faced threats. They were reportedly warned against hosting the meeting.

Dipke accused the BJP of orchestrating these threats. He argued that it revealed fear against the country's youth. He insisted such tactics wouldn't deter the party's efforts.

"All of this is being done by the BJP. Their actions and words clearly reveal their fear of the country's youth. If they think such petty actions will frighten us, they are sorely mistaken," the CJP founder said.

This announcement followed a couple of weeks after CJP's 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar. That protest was withdrawn on 25 July. The demonstration ended after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das responded to Dipke's announcement. He noted that protests continued nationwide against incompetent governance.

"This itself is Season Two. Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers,” Das said.

He confirmed that CJP would launch a nationwide "listening tour" soon. This aims to gather public feedback across various regions.

“We will run a campaign, and we are prioritising the issue of education starting from Independence Day,” he added.

Social media reaction Social media users have used strong words to react to the ‘Season 2’ comment. So far, the reactions have been extreme.

“Full support to govt to use genuine guns and bullets this time,” wrote one user.

“Bro found a way to turn unemployment into a franchise,” commented another user.

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One user backed the next ‘season’ of protests, “People have been asking, and the answer is here. The voice of the people is getting louder again.”