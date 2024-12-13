OTT releases in January 2025: This month brings a range of lineups, including an array of genres, from rom-coms to action thrillers and comedy; January 2025 has something to offer everyone.

Here’s what to add to your watchlist:

XO, Kitty Season 2 The adventures of Kitty Song Covey continue as she faces new romantic entanglements and personal growth challenges. Set in a vibrant academic setting, this lighthearted series explores young love, self-discovery, and friendship themes, with fresh plot twists and beloved characters returning for more heartwarming moments.

When and where to watch: Netflix, January 16

The Night Agent Season 2 FBI agent Peter Sutherland is back in this fast-paced political thriller. This season delves deeper into espionage, corruption, and high-stakes national security threats. Shocking betrayals and gripping action sequences keep viewers on edge as Peter uncovers more hidden enemies within the government.

When and where to watch: Netflix, January 23 Rowdy Rathore 2 Akshay Kumar returns as the fearless and flamboyant cop in this action-packed sequel. Filled with high-octane stunts, intense fight scenes, and witty one-liners, the film promises an adrenaline-fueled ride. With fresh challenges and a gripping storyline, it builds on the legacy of its beloved predecessor.

When and where to watch: January 8, the OTT platform for the film has not been confirmed yet. Ekkis This patriotic war drama, starring Varun Dhawan and Dharmendra, narrates the courageous journey of Indian soldiers during a critical military operation. Combining emotional depth and battlefield heroics, *Ekkis* celebrates bravery, sacrifice, and duty. It’s a tribute to India’s armed forces with intense war sequences and powerful performances.

When and where to watch: January 10, the OTT platform for the film has not been confirmed yet.

Malamaal Weekly 2 This sequel to the cult comedy classic reunites Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav for a laughter riot. The story revolves around a hilarious chain of misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and unexpected wealth. Witty dialogues, chaotic antics, and quirky characters make it a fun-filled family entertainer.

When and where to watch: January 12, the OTT platform for the film has not been confirmed yet. Azaad Starring Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty, Azaad is a gripping action drama centred on themes of freedom, justice, and rebellion. The film portrays an underdog’s fight against oppressive forces in a compelling cinematic experience with hard-hitting dialogues, intense action sequences, and a powerful emotional core.

When and where to watch: January 17 (if announced) Emergency Directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, Emergency is a hard-hitting political drama set during India's 1975 Emergency. The film delves into the country’s political turmoil and power dynamics, focusing on then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's personal and political struggles.

When and where to watch: Netflix, January 17 (if announced) Sky Force Starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur, Sky Force is an action-packed aerial thriller. With adrenaline-fueled dogfights, breathtaking aerial stunts, and intensely emotional moments, it captures the valour of fighter pilots. The film promises gripping sequences, patriotism, and a compelling narrative about heroism in the sky.

When and where to watch: January 24, the OTT platform for the film has not been confirmed yet.

Deva Deva is a romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. It tells a story of love, heartbreak, and reconciliation. The film captures the emotional turmoil of relationships, offering a compelling mix of romance and family drama. Viewers can expect powerful performances, heartfelt moments, and an unforgettable love story.