Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, South Korean president Lee Jae Myung drum to BTS hit in viral video

A diplomatic gathering between the Japanese and South Koreans took a surprising musical turn after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korea President Lee Jae Myung were spotted playing the drums together in a performance that took place spontaneously.

Videos of this moment have gone viral on social media websites, featuring the two world leaders drumming together at the conclusion of their summit talk on Tuesday.

In the viral video, the leaders are seen dancing along with popular numbers such as Golden from the Netflix web-drama K-POP Demon Hunters and BTS's international hit Dynamite by BTS. This lighthearted performance left fans of the group startled but thrilled.

The unusual music session occurred at a time when formal negotiations had already been completed, and it allowed for a glimpse behind the scenes.

Later on, President Lee looked back on the incident through a translated social media post, saying that the performance is one that is ‘symbolical.’

“A joint performance with Prime Minister Takaichi, where we layered a common harmony over each of our individual rhythms,” he wrote. “At first, it felt a bit awkward, but as we kept playing, the sounds came together as one.”

He also revealed that playing the drums had long been a personal wish. “Drum playing has long been a dream I've cherished, so the time was all the more grateful for the prime minister's thoughtful consideration.

Music beyond diplomacy Lee said the session helped both leaders connect on a personal level beyond official discussions.

“Thanks to the prime minister, we were able to share a special time exchanging sincere feelings through music,” he wrote. Drawing a parallel with bilateral relations, he added, “Just as we respected each other's differences and found our rhythm together, I hope that Korea and Japan, too, can deepen their cooperation and take steps closer to each other.”

Prime Minister Takaichi echoed similar sentiments in her own translated post, revealing that the drum session had been planned as a surprise.

“When we met at the APEC summit last year, he had mentioned that his dream was to play the drums, so I prepared a surprise for him,” she wrote.

She confirmed that the two leaders performed Golden, a recent Golden Globe Best Original Song winner, and BTS’s Dynamite. “President Lee said he was delighted to have fulfilled his long-held dream of playing the drums.”