Japanese boy, 12, plans to leave school for esports career; internet divided

A 12-year-old boy from Japan has drawn widespread attention after deciding to leave formal schooling to focus on gaming as a full-time career. His choice, supported by his parents, has triggered a strong online debate, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The boy, known online as Tarou, began playing video games at the age of three. He currently runs a popular YouTube channel with more than 230,000 followers and has already made a mark in the competitive Fortnite scene.

Why has Tarou decided to skip secondary school? Tarou has announced that he will not enrol in secondary school, saying the decision followed lengthy discussions with his family and teachers.

“This is the result of a year-long discussion with my family and school,” he wrote online. “I want to create a lifestyle that allows me to seriously pursue esports, while still ensuring enough time for sleep, exercise and study.”

How are his parents responding? His parents have backed the move, pointing to his strong focus and commitment to gaming. His father believes Tarou has both the ability and the drive required to succeed in professional esports.

Speaking in an interview with NEWS Post Seven, his father compared gaming to traditional sports training. “Traditional athletes train about five hours a day, but in gaming, players can train for 13 to 14 hours. Top contenders on the Asia server usually practise 10 to 12 hours daily, and they have done that consistently for five or six years.”

Why do his parents believe school would affect his training? “If he had to go to school every day, he would be exhausted after class. It would be impossible to guarantee the focused training time he needs,” his father added.

What are Tarou’s goals in esports? As quoted in the report, Tarou said his ambition is to compete in the Fortnite World Cup. “Top players in these competitions are constantly improving”, and “if I want to catch up or surpass them, practising less than 10 hours a day will not be enough,” he said.

How have social media users reacted? The decision has divided opinion in Japan, where nine years of education is compulsory. Some users expressed concern over the choice to skip school. “Secondary schools are the most fun years. Hanging out with friends, joining clubs and enjoying school events. It feels like a waste to devote all of that to esports,” one user said.

Others voiced support for the young gamer. “I am rooting for you. The most important thing is to give your all to what you love,” another commented.