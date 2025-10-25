Japanese man living in India explains ‘dharma yoga’ — his video has the internet deeply moved

An emotional video shared by a Japanese man living in India has struck a chord with social media users for its profound message on the real meaning of yoga.

The clip, posted on Instagram by Nozomu Hagihara, highlights what he calls the concept of “Dharma Yoga” — a life philosophy he says he discovered while living in India.

According to Mr Hagihara, Dharma Yoga goes far beyond the physical poses practiced on a yoga mat. Instead, it’s about living in alignment with the ethical and spiritual principles of yoga — guided by the Yoga Sutras’ Yamas (restraints) and Niyamas (observances).

Watch the video here:

He breaks these principles down beautifully in the video: Ahimsa (Non-violence): Compassion for all beings.

Satya (Truthfulness): Being honest and authentic with oneself and others.

Asteya (Non-stealing): Not taking what isn’t freely given — including people’s time, trust, or energy.

Brahmacharya (Moderation): Channeling one’s energy wisely and practicing self-control.

Aparigraha (Non-possessiveness): Letting go of attachment and greed. “The real yoga,” he says, “isn’t just about how flexible your body is, but how flexible your heart is — how kind, aware, and purposeful your life can be.”

The heartfelt video has gone viral across social media, with viewers praising the Japanese creator for his thoughtful reflection on Indian philosophy and his reminder that yoga is, above all, a way of life.

A user wrote, “Yoga has eight limbs, of which asana is physical. The first is yama, the second is niyama, and next āsana, prānāyāma, pratyāhāra, dhāranā, dhyāna, and samādhi. As a Sanskrit scholar, I am glad to know that you are understanding Yoga philosophy deeply.”

"You are amazing!! So inspirational!! I love Japan and all Japanese people. Thank you for your love for India, another user wrote.