The craze around Mukbang videos has been booming in the past few years. From fried chicken to soups, creators gorging on food leaves viewers mesmerised. One of the big names in this industry is Japan's Yuka Kinoshita.

Kinoshita's videos have attracted millions of views. On YouTube, she has over 5.2 million followers.

She rose to fame in 2009 with the Japanese reality show The Battle of Big Eaters'. Although she did not win the competition, she earned popularity due to the stark contrast between her slim stature and massive food consumption.

She later launched her YouTube channel in 2014.

Recently, she announced her retirement, leaving her followers disheartened.

"Well, I am retiring from eating a lot. I will turn 40 on February 4, and I have been feeling tired from eating a lot. It’s hard for me to continue working as a big eater," she said in a new video.

“I am very exhausted. My health has deteriorated over the years. It is no problem to eat like a normal person, but I will feel tired even when I am not full. So I am afraid I cannot eat as much as before.”

The video was released after she returned to social media after she took a break from content creation due to bipolar disorder.

After the announcement, netizens took to the video's comments section and filled it with heartfelt reactions.

"When my spirits were low and I did not want to eat anything, I encountered your videos. You made me think food is delicious and so I went out to eat. I feel grateful to you," a user wrote.

Another said, "Thank you for all the amazing videos you have made and looking forward to more content in a new era of Yuka chan! You look fabulous as always."

One user wrote that Kinoshita's videos helped her eat when they had a stomach ache.

"It helped me emotionally at that time. Thank you. Please continue to do fun things in the future, as long as you don’t overdo it," they said.

600 fried chicken, 100 burgers in a single sitting In over 10 years of her eating feats, Kinoshita ate 600 fried chicken, 100 burgers and 5 kilograms each of steak and ramen in a single sitting.

In another video, she devoured bibimbap mixed with 50 eggs alongside 6 kilograms of miso soup.