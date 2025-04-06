Jaspinder Narula’s impromptu London performance leaves internet amazed, sings Halka Halka Suroor. Watch viral video

Singer Jaspinder Narula took the internet by surprise with her impromptu performance on the streets of London. A video of her singing with a man has gone viral on social media.

Jaspinder Narula sings Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai The video features Jaspinder in her off-duty look when she joins a street singer for a song. The two sing the iconic lines from the song Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai. While the man opens with the initial lines, the singer steps up and carries the song forward smoothly.

Internet reacts to Jaspinder Narula song The video clip is shared by a singer, Vish. Reacting to this wholesome duet with the singer, many showered compliments in the comments. Among them, someone wrote, “She is amazing. You got lucky to have found her.”

“Very beautiful. Thanks for giving a chance to her. Both of you Stay blessed always dear (sic),” added another. Someone also commented, “She sang so effortlessly. I wish we would see her singing more often. Beautiful talented Jaspinder ji (sic)."

“What a treat.....she is wow,” praised yet another fan of Jaspinder.

Watch video here:

Jaspinder Narula Jaspinder Narula is best known as the playback singer in Hindi and Punjabi cinema, alongside classical and Sufi music. She rose to fame after the duet Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha with Remo Fernandes from the 1998 film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. She has several songs under her credit from Bollywood films like Mission Kashmir, Mohabbatein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Bunty Aur Babli among others.

Recently she was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award. Talking about the honour, she told ANI, "I dedicate this award to my parents who were my first guru and I am missing them a lot at this moment."

She has worked for 50 years in the industry. Looking back at her career so far, she also told the new agency, “I have completed 50 years. I have grown up with certain principles and values in life and worked hard to reach this level.”

“It is crucial to have faith in God, dedication, and there are no shortcuts to success,” she also added as a message to the youth.

For the unversed, the Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories --Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India.