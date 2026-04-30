Jasprit Bumrah told to take a leaf out of Jofra Archer's book amid poor IPL 2026; ‘Not one delivery looked threatening’

Jasprit Bumrah is going through a rare dismal run in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Starting from IPL 2016 - the season where actually peaked for the first time in the league, - there have been not a single edition where Bumrah's tally reads less than five wickets at the halfway stage.

Coming into IPL 2026 after finishing on top of the list for most wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026, Bumrah has so far been able to just two wickets in his first eight games - a rare sight on the part of the premier Indian pacer.

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His only two wickets so far are Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma and Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan. Surprisingly, he went wicketless in the first five games for Mumbai Indians in the 2026 season. Bumrah bowling loopholes once again opened up against Sunrisers Hyderabad where the right-arm speedster conceded 54 runs without success in four overs.

Why Bumrah should follow Archer? Former India cricketer and a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, Krishnamachari Srikkanth pinpointed Bumrah's weaknesses and asked the Indian pacer to take a leaf out of Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer's book. The Englishman is among the top wicket-takers in IPL 2026 with 14 scalps.

In fact Archer picked wickets on the first ball of the innings on three occasions for Rajasthan Royals in the ingoing season. According to Srikkanth, Bumrah erred by bowling too many slower deliveries with the new ball rather than going at full aggression.

“Even Bumrah bowled too many slower ones. You have the new ball with you and two left-handers in front of you. Try to nick them off. Bumrah bowling so many slower deliveries with the new ball is of no use,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

See what Archer is trying to do in the last few matches. He's bowling at full throttle and nicking batters off caught behind and at slips. That's what Bumrah should try to do," added the former BCCI chief selector.

Srikkanth minced no words in saying that none of Bumrah's deliveries looked threatening against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. “Bumrah is not getting that zip at all. Not one delivery looked threatening. Maybe he is tired, so I am not blaming him. But he is clearly not at his best. He is trying hard but looking very ordinary,” added Srikkanth.

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