Jasprit Bumrah told to take a leaf out of Jofra Archer's book amid poor IPL 2026; ‘Not one delivery looked threatening’

Jasprit Bumrah is going through a rare dismal run in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Starting from IPL 2016 - the season where actually peaked for the first time in the league, - there have been not a single edition where Bumrah's tally reads less than five wickets at the halfway stage.

Coming into IPL 2026 after finishing on top of the list for most wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026, Bumrah has so far been able to just two wickets in his first eight games - a rare sight on the part of the premier Indian pacer.

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His only two wickets so far are Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma and Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan. Surprisingly, he went wicketless in the first five games for Mumbai Indians in the 2026 season. Bumrah bowling loopholes once again opened up against Sunrisers Hyderabad where the right-arm speedster conceded 54 runs without success in four overs.

Why Bumrah should follow Archer? Former India cricketer and a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, Krishnamachari Srikkanth pinpointed Bumrah's weaknesses and asked the Indian pacer to take a leaf out of Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer's book. The Englishman is among the top wicket-takers in IPL 2026 with 14 scalps.

In fact Archer picked wickets on the first ball of the innings on three occasions for Rajasthan Royals in the ingoing season. According to Srikkanth, Bumrah erred by bowling too many slower deliveries with the new ball rather than going at full aggression.

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“Even Bumrah bowled too many slower ones. You have the new ball with you and two left-handers in front of you. Try to nick them off. Bumrah bowling so many slower deliveries with the new ball is of no use,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

See what Archer is trying to do in the last few matches. He's bowling at full throttle and nicking batters off caught behind and at slips. That's what Bumrah should try to do," added the former BCCI chief selector.

Srikkanth minced no words in saying that none of Bumrah's deliveries looked threatening against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. “Bumrah is not getting that zip at all. Not one delivery looked threatening. Maybe he is tired, so I am not blaming him. But he is clearly not at his best. He is trying hard but looking very ordinary,” added Srikkanth.

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What's next for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026? Mumbai Indians have a massive clash up next against Chennai Super Kings on May 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians posted a mammoth 243/5, powered by Ryan Rickelton's maiden IPL hundred -123 not out off 55 balls. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased the target down with eight balls to spare.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in