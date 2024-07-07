Javed Akhtar shuts up troll who called him ‘son of Gaddar’, passes remarks on social media user’s ’baap dada’

Javed Akhtar shut social media users who called him ‘son of Gaddar’ by teaching him a history lesson and the contribution of his family members in India's freedom struggle.

Livemint
First Published7 Jul 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar. (PTI)
Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar. (PTI)

Bollywood screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who never shies away from giving his opinion on current issues related to politics, international affairs, etc, recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who called the senior lyricist ‘son of a Gaddar (traitor)’.

A section of social media users attacked Javed Akhtar after he shared a sarcastic comment on Joe Biden ahead of the US Presidential Elections 2024. However, the Padma Shri awardee decided to teach trolls a lesson and reminded them about his family's contribution to India's freedom struggle.

“I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden . Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA,” wrote Javed Akhtar on X.

A social media user, Vivek Sharma, replied to Akhtar's post, “Your father was instrumental in making Pakistan in order to have a nation just for Muslims, then in the guise of progressive writer he chose to remain in India. You are a son of Gaddar who divided our nation on d lines of religion. Now u say any thing but this is the truth.”

The comment is a stark reminder of how Bollywood celebrities often become victims of social media trolling for expressing their opinions or raising their voices on a burning issue. However, Javed Akhtar chose to reply furiously to the user. In his response, Akhtar mentioned his family's involvement in freedom movement and how many of his family members even went to jails for the same.

Recalling his family's contribution in India's independence, Javed Akhtar wrote, “It is difficult to decide whether you are totally ignorant or a complete idiot . From 1857 my family has been involved with freedom movement n has gone to jails and Kala paani when most probably your baap dadas were licking the boots of Angrez sarkar”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 10:27 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsJaved Akhtar shuts up troll who called him ‘son of Gaddar’, passes remarks on social media user’s ’baap dada’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue