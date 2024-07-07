Javed Akhtar shut social media users who called him ‘son of Gaddar’ by teaching him a history lesson and the contribution of his family members in India's freedom struggle.

Bollywood screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who never shies away from giving his opinion on current issues related to politics, international affairs, etc, recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who called the senior lyricist ‘son of a Gaddar (traitor)’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A section of social media users attacked Javed Akhtar after he shared a sarcastic comment on Joe Biden ahead of the US Presidential Elections 2024. However, the Padma Shri awardee decided to teach trolls a lesson and reminded them about his family's contribution to India's freedom struggle.

“I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden . Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA," wrote Javed Akhtar on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A social media user, Vivek Sharma, replied to Akhtar's post, “Your father was instrumental in making Pakistan in order to have a nation just for Muslims, then in the guise of progressive writer he chose to remain in India. You are a son of Gaddar who divided our nation on d lines of religion. Now u say any thing but this is the truth."

The comment is a stark reminder of how Bollywood celebrities often become victims of social media trolling for expressing their opinions or raising their voices on a burning issue. However, Javed Akhtar chose to reply furiously to the user. In his response, Akhtar mentioned his family's involvement in freedom movement and how many of his family members even went to jails for the same.

Recalling his family's contribution in India's independence, Javed Akhtar wrote, “It is difficult to decide whether you are totally ignorant or a complete idiot . From 1857 my family has been involved with freedom movement n has gone to jails and Kala paani when most probably your baap dadas were licking the boots of Angrez sarkar" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!