As Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash for his controversial joke on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, an old video of Javed Akhtar sharing his views on cuss words in comedy has resurfaced. The poet-lyricist discussed the topic during a conversation with comedians Sapan Verma, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Shreeja Chaturvedi on Chill Sesh. The video was released on YouTube in October 2024.

When asked if cuss words is acceptable in comedy, Akhtar compared it to chilli in food. According to him, people often use more spice to make bland food tastier. Similarly, he said, gaali is like chilli in language. Those with strong language skills and wit do not need it to entertain people.

As everyone laughed out loud, Sapan Verma said, “How poetically you’ve insulted standup comedians! I feel bad and good at the same time.”

Then, Shreeja Chaturvedi asked Akhtar’s opinion about double-meaning songs or jokes. “Is it not a release for some people to talk about these things?” she asked.

“They need a psychiatrist, not a song. What type of people get a release by listening to a vulgar song!” he quipped.

Then, he got serious and repeated, “They need a psychiatrist, a shrink.”

“Aahh ha, what a vulgar song! Can you imagine?” Javed Akhtar then exploded in laughter, cracking everyone up.

“The idea is frightening,” he added.

What is Ranveer Allahbadia controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy Reaches Parliament; Panel May Summon YouTuber

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has now reached Parliament. The Standing Committee on Information Technology is considering a notice against him. A viral clip from the show shows Allahbadia asking a contestant about his parents’ sex life.

The episode, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, has been removed from YouTube. Allahbadia issued a public apology on February 10.