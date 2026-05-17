Javier Bardem says Gaza war, global violence stem from ‘toxic masculinity’ at Cannes: 'Are we f----ng nuts?

Oscar-winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem has delivered one of the most politically charged interventions at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, defending his public criticism of the war in Gaza and accusing world leaders of embodying destructive forms of masculinity that fuel violence and conflict.

Javier Bardem says ‘Free Palestine’, reflects on war, and talks about toxic masculinity Bardem, who is attending the festival with his latest film The Beloved, was asked whether he feared professional consequences for repeatedly speaking out about Gaza. The actor has emerged as one of the entertainment industry’s most vocal critics of Israel’s military campaign, previously using his appearance at the Academy Awards to declare “Free Palestine” while presenting the Oscar for best international feature film.

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Addressing reporters in Cannes, Bardem acknowledged concerns about backlash but insisted silence was not an option.

“The fear does exist, granted, but one has to do things even if you feel a bit scared or afraid,” he said. “You have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror, look at yourself in the eyes and that was my case. My mother taught me to be the way I am. There is no plan B. This entails consequences, which I am fully ready to shoulder.”

The actor said he could not confirm whether an organised blacklist existed against performers speaking out on Gaza, although speculation over professional repercussions has circulated widely within parts of the film industry since the outbreak of the war in October 2023.

Bardem nevertheless suggested attitudes were shifting, particularly among younger audiences and creatives increasingly exposed to real-time footage of the conflict through digital platforms.

“Everyone is beginning to realize — thanks to the younger generation who is more aware of situations we’re experiencing quite directly on our phones and on other screens — this is unacceptable. It cannot be justified. And there can be no reason, no explanation for this genocide,” he said.

“Therefore, I think what is happening is quite the contrary. I believe that those who are drawing up the so-called blacklists will actually be exposed, and they will be the ones suffering the so-called consequences, at least on a public and social level. And this is a major change.”

Bardem then broadened his criticism beyond the conflict in Gaza, arguing that the same aggressive mentality driving wars also contributes to violence against women. Referring to Spain’s long-running struggle with gender-based violence, the actor pointed to the number of women killed by former partners each year.

“This all comes back to toxic masculinity,” he said, before adding: “There is an average of two women killed monthly by their ex-husbands or ex-boyfriends or ex husbands. Which is horrible, just that amount of women being murdered. It’s unbelievable, and we kind of normalized it. I mean, are we fucking nuts? We’re killing women because some men think they own them?”

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The actor went on to criticise several world leaders directly, naming former US president Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“And that problem also goes to Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin and Mr. Netanyahu, those big-balls men saying, ‘My cock is bigger than yours and I’m going to bomb the shit out of you.’ It’s a fucking male toxic behavior … so yeah, we have to talk about it. And we are talking about it because we are more aware of it, thankfully.”