Jay Shetty: Monk, self-help guru or copy-cat Instagram influencer?
Jay Shetty, the self-help guru who officiated JLo's wedding, faces scrutiny. Additionally, his life-coaching program with hefty fees is under fire for misrepresenting accreditation and university partnerships. Allegations of plagiarism further cloud his image.
Jay Shetty, a popular self-help personality, has risen to fame with his relatable wisdom and celebrity connections. However, a recent investigation raises questions about his background and the legitimacy of his business practices, according to a report by The Guardian.