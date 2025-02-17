‘They can’t compete…’: Jaya Kishori responds to criticism over Dior bag worth ₹2 lakh

Jaya Kishori Dior bag: Spiritual preacher Jaya Kishori, who was criticised last year for carrying a luxury Dior bag worth over ₹2 lakh, recently addressed the backlash again.

Jaya Kishori recently appeared in an episode of ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, and adressed the controversy surrounding her luxury Dior bag.

When questioned about whether she believed the social media backlash was a deliberate attempt to tarnish her image, Jaya Kishori responded confidently, saying, "Yes. When they can't compete with your character, they attack your reputation."

Jaya Kishori Dior bag cost In October 2024, Jaya Kishori was filmed at an airport with a customised Dior tote featuring her name ‘Jaya’. As per Dior's website, the “Dior Book Tote” bag, costs ₹2.6 lakh, and had a “calfskin” lining. This infuriated social media users, leading to widespread trolling and intense criticism.

In the recent podcast, Jaya Kishori further explained, “I have had this bag for over three years. I felt the criticism was unnecessary. I am not here so people can connect to me personally. They should be connecting to the words I speak. Apart from that, I have a personal life, which is nobody's business.”

Jaya Kishore Dior bag controversy The Hindu preacher's choice of the Dior Book Tote, made of calfskin and cotton with leather elements, attracted significant criticism, especially from those who found it contradictory to her spiritual principles of detachment.

Addressing the criticism, Jaya Kishori said, it is"purely a customised fabric bag," emphasising that it did not go against her principles. She further defended her personal choices, reinforcing that material possessions should not overshadow the message she conveys through her teachings.

The Hindu preacher further clarified that she never preached renouncing materialism during her sermons and did not consider herself a saint or sadhvi. “I have not renounced anything, so how can I tell you to do so? I am clear from day one that I am not a saint, sadhu or sadhvi," Kishori told ANI.