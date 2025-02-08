‘To infinity and beyond’: Jeet Advani shares glimpse from intimate wedding with Diva Shah

As Jeet Adani, the Director of Adani Airports, tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah, his“infinity and beyond”, the youngest son of business tycoon Gautam Adani, shared a glimpse into their "small and extremely private ceremony" wedding festivities.

Jeet married Diva, the daughter of Surat diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, on February 7 in Ahmedabad.

Sharing pictures from different wedding festivities on social media platform X, Jeet Adani wrote, “Mr. and Mrs. Adani – To infinity and beyond!”

Defying popular perceptions of pomp and extravagance associated with weddings for the super-wealthy, Gautam Adani's youngest son married in a low-key, traditional ceremony sans star-studded celebrities or a bevvy of high-voltage international performers.

Jeet's X post offered a sneak peek into his wedding events.

Gautam Adani ‘seek blessings and love’ for Jeet, Diva Yesterday, billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani shared the wedding pictures of the newly married couple.

In a note accompanying the photos on social media platform X, the industrialist wrote in hindi, “With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of matrimony today. The wedding was solemnized today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones.”

“It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even as we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet,” Gautam Adani said.

‘Seva Sadhana hai’ News agency ANI cited sources close to the industrialist and said that Gautam Adani's cause list for his sizeable donation has been shaped by his social philosophy of “Seva Sadhana hai, Seva prarthana hai, Seva hi paramatma hai”.

The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development.

These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.