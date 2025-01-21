Gautam Adani announced that his son Jeet's wedding on February 7 will be a simple, traditional affair, countering social media claims of a celebrity-studded event. He emphasized their common upbringing and participated in rituals at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani indicated on Tuesday that his son would be getting married in a 'simple, traditional' ceremony next month. The Adani Group chairman also denied media reports that suggested a 'mahakumbh of celebrities' would be attending the nuptials. Jeet Adani is slated to tie the knot with Diva Shah — the daughter of Surat diamond merchant Jaimin Shah — on February 7.

“Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with full traditional ways…My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Maa Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair," he told the media.

The assertion came even as the Adani family visited the Mahakumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to offer their prayers on Tuesday. The senior businessman was accompanied by his wife Dr Priti Adani, sons Karan and Jeet, daughter-in-law Paridhi and granddaughter Kaveri.

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding Unverified reports have surfaced online in recent weeks — suggesting that the couple were preparing for a lavish extravaganza with thousands of guests. Some claimed that the upcoming India-England ODI match at the Narendra Modi stadium had been moved to accomodate the celebrations. The wedding, they added, would feature 1,000 supercars, hundreds of private jets and chefs from 58 countries at a cost of over ₹10,000 crore.

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding guest list In recent days, social media has been awash in reports that a pantheon of global stars and celebrities would be attending the wedding. The guest names that are going round on social media include Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Daniel Craig, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, the Kardashian sisters, Rafael Nadal, Diljit Dosanjh, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and even King Charles and the Pope.