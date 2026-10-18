Jeff Bezos predicts millions will live in space by 2045, says robots will take over work on the Moon

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has predicted that millions of people could be living in space by 2045, with robots carrying out much of the work on the Moon and other locations beyond Earth. Speaking at Italian Tech Week, the billionaire entrepreneur outlined a future in which advances in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and space technology could accelerate humanity's expansion beyond the planet.

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Bezos, who also founded aerospace company Blue Origin and is the world's second-richest person, said the pace of technological development could make large-scale human habitation in space possible within the next two decades.

Jeff Bezos predicts millions could live in space “In the next kind of couple of decades, I believe there will be millions of people living in space,” Bezos said, suggesting that the transition could happen sooner than many anticipate.

“That’s how fast this is going to accelerate.” However, Bezos said the prospect of living beyond Earth would largely be a matter of personal choice rather than necessity.

“They’ll mostly be living there because they want to. We don’t need people to live in space,” he said.

His prediction points to a future in which living in space could become an option for millions, although the timeline and practical requirements for establishing large-scale human settlements remain uncertain.

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Robots could take over work on the Moon Bezos also expects robots to handle much of the physical work required on the Moon and at other locations in space. He argued that using machines for such assignments would be more economical than sending people to carry them out.

“If you need to do some work on the surface of the moon or anywhere else, we will be able to send robots to do that work, and that will be much more cost-effective than sending humans,” he said.

According to Bezos, advances in AI and robotics could reduce the need to send humans on expensive or hazardous missions while making space exploration and development more efficient.

The approach would allow robots to undertake tasks in environments where human involvement can be costly or risky. However, Bezos' remarks describe his expectations for future technological capabilities rather than a confirmed timeline for deploying such systems at scale.

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Jeff Bezos argues AI will drive greater prosperity Bezos also offered an optimistic assessment of AI's economic implications, arguing that technological innovation has historically helped expand prosperity. His view contrasts with concerns among technologists that AI could displace workers or create wider societal risks.

“Civilizational abundance comes from our inventions,” he said, comparing AI with transformative technologies such as the plough.

“These tools increase our abundance, and that pattern will continue.”

His comments reflect the belief that technological progress can increase the availability of resources and improve productivity. Whether AI delivers those gains broadly, however, will depend on how its benefits and costs are distributed across industries and society.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.