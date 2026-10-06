Jeffrey Archer dies at 86, a day before release of his final novel ‘Adam and Eve’ — 5 of his most talked-about books

Bestselling British author Jeffrey Archer, whose career as a politician was derailed by a perjury conviction, has died. He was 86.

Archer died “suddenly and peacefully” at his home on Monday, October 5, a day before the global release of his final novel, “Adam and Eve,” publisher HarperCollins said.

Both a celebrated author and scandal-plagued politician, Archer's professional life teetered between triumph and turmoil as he wrote his way through a brief prison sentence and returned to the political arena.

His writing career spanned five decades and helped him bounce back from financial ruin following some bad investments. His debut novel, “Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less,” hit the shelves in 1976 and was said to be inspired by his near-bankruptcy.

He went on to spend 14 years and five months on Britain's Sunday Times bestseller lists and over five years on The New York Times bestseller lists, selling 300 million books worldwide, according to HarperCollins.

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About Adam and Eve Like his bestseller “Kane and Abel,” the new book “Adam and Eve” follows a pair of biblically named characters born on the same day to different social classes.

The novel follows the daughter of an earl who wanted a son so he could pass down his estate, and the son of a shepherd who wanted a daughter because he knew a son would be sent off to war.

A love story and class commentary set against the backdrop of war, Archer said, “‘Adam and Eve’ has proved the most satisfying thing I have ever written.”

Here are 5 of Jeffrey Archer's most talked-about books that his fans recommend:

1. Kane and Abel Widely regarded as his finest work, this monumental novel is Jeffrey Archer's biggest bestseller and a cornerstone of his immense success as an author.

Spanning sixty years, the narrative chronicles the lives of two men born on the exact same day on opposite sides of the globe: William Lowell Kane, the privileged son of a Boston millionaire, and Abel Rosnovski, a penniless Polish immigrant.

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2. Only Time Will Tell As the opening instalment of the expansive, seven-volume Clifton Chronicles, this book has garnered Archer praise for his enduring ability to craft compelling, multi-generational sagas

The series' entertainment value and how it hooks readers are often discussed following subsequent volumes, such as The Sins of the Father and Best Kept Secret.

3. False Impression This fast-paced thriller is frequently recommended for its intricate storyline and unpredictable climax, making it a particular favourite among art lovers.

The plot is set into motion by the brutal murder of an aristocratic woman in her country home the night before the September 11 attacks. As the FBI and Interpol scramble to investigate, the motive points toward a priceless Van Gogh painting titled ‘Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear’.

4. Paths of Glory Standing out from his purely fictional thrillers, this novel is heavily discussed for its poignant exploration of a true historical mystery. The book brings to life the enigmatic British mountaineer George Mallory, comparing his audacious ambitions to historical legends such as Francis Drake, Charles Lindbergh, and Neil Armstrong.

Archer constructs a narrative around a compelling question: what happens when a man achieves an incredible dream, but leaves behind absolutely no proof of his success?

5. A Prison Diary (Volume 1: Hell) In stark contrast to his bestselling financial and political fiction, Archer's non-fiction prison diaries are often regarded by devoted fans as his most poignant and affecting work.

Written while he was serving time in prison, these diaries offer an unfiltered, deeply personal look into his life behind bars. Some readers even consider Hell to be their absolute favourite book by the author, arguing that the raw reality of his diaries surpasses the manufactured suspense of his novels.