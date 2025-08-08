Jennifer Lopez denied entry in Chanel store in Istanbul ahead of concert; check her reaction

American pop star Jennifer Lopez had an unexpected moment in Istanbul when a Chanel store did not let her enter. The staff said the shop was already full.

JLo visited Istinye Park, a fancy shopping mall, just a day before her concert. A security guard stopped her at the Chanel entrance.

Lopez responded politely. She said, “Okay, no problem” and walked away. Later, store staff invited her in, but she refused, according to Turkish media.

Even with this incident, Lopez spent nearly three hours shopping at nearby luxury brands like Celine and Beymen. She reportedly bought items worth tens of thousands of dollars.

In 2023, actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, were denied entry at a restaurant in Melbourne. The place, Mr. Miyagi, follows a dress rule of “casual but fancy”. They were turned away because they wore sporty clothes after playing tennis.

Bethenny Frankel, known for Real Housewives of New York City, was not allowed into a Chanel store in Chicago allegedly because she didn’t look “rich”.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez "ready" to date again post her divorce from Ben Affleck

In May 2024, a store worker refused to open the door and asked if Frankel had a booking. She told her followers she could have used contacts to get in but chose not to. She felt upset about being judged by her looks.

Jennifer Lopez’s Istanbul concert Jennifer Lopez’s concert in Istanbul on August 5 was one of the biggest shows in Turkiye (formerly Turkey) this year. The special stage was made in Turkiye and inspired by Istanbul’s famous seven hills.

It was 72 metres (236 feet) long and required 70 trucks to transport all the materials. A team of 187 people set up 800 lights, 184 speakers, and a giant LED screen with a 20,000-pixel resolution.