Jensen Huang controversy: AI-generated 'Huang's Honeypot' trailer turns spy allegations into fiction

An AI-generated video imagining how Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may have first met Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang has caught the attention of social media users, turning a real-world controversy into a fictional spy thriller.

Titled Huang's Honeypot, the trailer blends romance, espionage, secrets and betrayal. It imagines a storyline in which Alice, portrayed as a suspected Chinese spy, meets Jensen accidentally, falls in love with the Nvidia chief and delays her alleged mission. Her identity is eventually exposed, forcing her to flee.

The clip also features a fictional Netflix announcement, presenting the imagined film as a 2028 release starring Jensen and Alice Huang.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the AI-generated “Huang’s Honeypot” trailer about? ⌵ It imagines Jensen Huang meeting Alice Huang in a spy-thriller plot involving romance, espionage and betrayal. The clip presents the fictional story as a 2028 Netflix release. 2 Is the “Huang’s Honeypot” trailer based on real events? ⌵ No. The trailer is entirely AI-generated and does not depict actual events; it turns the controversy into fiction. 3 How did Jensen Huang and Alice Huang reportedly meet? ⌵ Reports say they were introduced in the 2010s through Alice’s husband, investor Kang Weigh. They reportedly reconnected at an Nvidia event in California in March 2024 and later met in Taipei. 4 Why are US authorities investigating Alice Huang? ⌵ Reports say US intelligence officials suspected she had links to China’s Ministry of State Security and investigated whether she gathered information about Nvidia’s business plans and chip sales to China. The allegations have not been independently established publicly. 5 What has Nvidia said about the allegations involving Jensen Huang and Alice Huang? ⌵ Nvidia said it had no reason to believe company trade secrets or national-security information were compromised. Its board announced an independent investigation after reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

A separate AI-generated clip inspired by the Bollywood film Raaz has also gained traction online.

The videos have prompted reactions from users on X, who joked about the casting, dramatic storyline and the irony of Nvidia technology being used to create memes about its own CEO.

The trailer is entirely AI-generated and does not depict actual events. However, its circulation comes amid reports about Jensen Huang's personal life and allegations that Alice Huang had links to Chinese intelligence.

How did Jensen Huang and Alice Huang reportedly meet? According to reports, Jensen Huang and Alice were introduced in the 2010s through her husband, investor Kang Weigh, who had business dealings with the Nvidia CEO.

The two reportedly reconnected at an Nvidia event in California in March 2024 and later met in Taipei.

Alice, also known as Huang Le, briefly served as managing director of Nvidia customer Megaspeed International in 2023. She reportedly attended several dinners, banquets and golf outings with Huang. Their last publicly reported appearance together was at a dinner in Taipei in May 2025.

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Why are US authorities investigating Alice Huang? The controversy intensified after reports emerged that US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang of having links to China's Ministry of State Security.

She was allegedly being investigated for gathering information about Nvidia's business plans and its position on selling advanced AI chips to China.

Authorities also reportedly examined concerns that Nvidia chips supplied to Megaspeed could have reached Chinese companies. However, the allegations have not been independently established publicly.

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Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe that its trade secrets or national security information were compromised. The company's board has also announced an independent investigation following reports that Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

What did Donald Trump say about the Jensen Huang controversy? US President Donald Trump said he had asked Jensen Huang whether he knew about Alice's alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

Huang reportedly told him, "I had no idea that she was a spy."

Trump said he believed Huang and confirmed that the FBI was investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Huang admitted in an internal message to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang.