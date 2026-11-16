‘Jensen Huang was much more than CEO’: China-based Nvidia engineer says he quit after CEO exit- here is why

A senior research engineer at Nvidia is said to have resigned from his position days after the exit of former chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, calling the ouster "disappointing."

The techie, Darrell Dai, said in a social media post on Sunday: “Jensen’s vision and the engineering culture he shaped were important reasons I wanted to stay. His departure led me to decide that my own chapter here should also come to a close."

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‘Have seen Jensen as much more than the company’s CEO’ “I’ve decided to leave NVIDIA. As a robotics engineer at NVIDIA, I have seen Jensen as much more than the company’s CEO,” said the China-based employee.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did China-based Nvidia engineer Darrell Dai resign? ⌵ Dai said Jensen Huang’s departure influenced his decision to leave Nvidia. He said Huang’s vision and the engineering culture he shaped were important reasons he had stayed. 2 What did Darrell Dai value about Jensen Huang’s leadership at Nvidia? ⌵ Dai praised a culture where engineers could explore ideas, take risks and learn from mistakes. He also said Huang engaged directly with employees and made engineers feel their ideas could be heard. 3 How did Jensen Huang’s vision shape Nvidia’s AI business, according to Darrell Dai? ⌵ Dai pointed to Huang’s early commitment to CUDA and his decision to position Nvidia for AI before it became a widespread priority. He said those choices helped build infrastructure used by AI today. 4 Who became Nvidia’s interim CEO after Jensen Huang left? ⌵ Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. The company said it would consider internal and external candidates for a permanent successor. 5 Are Nvidia employees and technology leaders asking for Jensen Huang to return as CEO? ⌵ Yes. The articles report that some Nvidia employees and technology leaders have backed efforts to bring Huang back, including an employee campaign and an online petition. Nvidia’s board has not officially confirmed that it plans to reinstate him.

Dai said Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia influenced his decision to leave the company. Praising the work culture fostered by Huang, Dai said the former CEO encouraged engineers to experiment, explore new ideas and take risks.

He also lauded the 63-year-old's vision and ability to anticipate future trends. “I admire his willingness to invest in a future that was not yet obvious. He committed to CUDA long before the deep learning boom and positioned NVIDIA for AI before it became everyone’s priority. Those decisions helped build the infrastructure that powers today’s AI," he wrote.

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Dai also highlighted how Huang ensured that every engineer's voice was heard and valued.

Also Read | Nvidia chip row: US blocks access to AI computing through overseas data centres

“Engineers are encouraged to explore, take risks, and learn from mistakes.

“Jensen reads employees’ Top 5 emails, follows their work, and engages directly. In a company this large, that connection matters. It makes an individual engineer feel that their ideas can still be heard,” wrote the Shanghai-based engineer.

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“That is why this has been so disappointing,” he said.

Jensen Huang resigned as president and chief executive of Nvidia on November 12. The company appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO while it considers internal and external candidates.

The leadership crisis followed reports about Huang's extramarital relationships, including one involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence reportedly suspects of being a spy.

The espionage allegation has not been independently established, and Beijing has denied it.

Also Read | Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison draws attention amid Nvidia succession talk

Nvidia employees pushing for Huang's return While the board considers potential successors, a section of Nvidia's workforce has reportedly called for Huang to return.

According to a report by technology publication Wired, an internal post by a longtime Nvidia engineer urging the board to take employee sentiment into account has attracted more than 1,600 comments. Several employees reportedly called for Huang's reinstatement.

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Billionaire Elon Musk also said on X that a petition was being organised to bring Huang back and that he would sign it. It remains unclear whether Musk was referring to the internal employee campaign.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on social media-generated content. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.