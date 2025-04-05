Jerry Seinfeld: 6 fun facts about the billionaire comedian

  • Jerry Seinfeld, the legendary comedian behind the iconic sitcom Seinfeld, has officially reached billionaire status in 2025 with a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to Forbes. His wealth comes from continued earnings from the show, and high-paying Netflix deals.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published5 Apr 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Jerry Seinfeld, now worth $1.1 billion at age 70, built his fortune mainly through the continued success of the sitcom Seinfeld.(File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jerry Seinfeld, now worth $1.1 billion at age 70, built his fortune mainly through the continued success of the sitcom Seinfeld.(File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jerry Seinfeld has long been one of the most recognisable names in comedy — but now he’s also officially a billionaire. As of 2025, Forbes estimates his net worth at $1.1 billion, thanks largely to the enduring success of Seinfeld, his ongoing comedy work, and some smart business moves.

1. Seinfeld still pays off big

The sitcom Seinfeld, which ended in 1998, continues to rake in hundreds of millions through syndication and streaming deals. Jerry and co-creator Larry David each reportedly earn 15% of all profits — and with recent streaming deals like Netflix’s $500 million licensing agreement, those checks keep growing.

2. Netflix paid him $20 million for one special

In 2020, Netflix shelled out $20 million for Seinfeld’s stand-up special 23 Hours to Kill. It’s just one of several projects the platform has bought from him, including his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series.

3. He’s a car fanatic

Jerry Seinfeld owns one of the largest Porsche collections in the world, at one point reportedly owning over 150 cars. His passion for automobiles helped inspire his hit web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

4. He turned down $100 million

In 1998, NBC offered Jerry $5 million per episode to film one more season of Seinfeld. That would’ve totaled around $100 million — and he said no.

5. He’s now one of the world’s few celebrity billionaires

In 2025, Jerry Seinfeld joined the Forbes list of celebrity billionaires — one of just 18 stars worldwide who were famous first and then turned that fame into a ten-figure fortune.

Also Read | Why Rihannas expanding Clara Lionel Foundation is seen as a model for celebrity philanthropy

6. He practices transcendental meditation

Seinfeld has long credited transcendental meditation for keeping him sharp and calm throughout his decades-long career.

Also Read | What makes Jay-Z the richest musician in the world with $2.5 billion net worth?

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsTrendsJerry Seinfeld: 6 fun facts about the billionaire comedian
MoreLess
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.