Jerry Seinfeld: 6 fun facts about the billionaire comedian

Jerry Seinfeld has long been one of the most recognisable names in comedy — but now he’s also officially a billionaire. As of 2025, Forbes estimates his net worth at $1.1 billion, thanks largely to the enduring success of Seinfeld, his ongoing comedy work, and some smart business moves.

Advertisement

1. Seinfeld still pays off big The sitcom Seinfeld, which ended in 1998, continues to rake in hundreds of millions through syndication and streaming deals. Jerry and co-creator Larry David each reportedly earn 15% of all profits — and with recent streaming deals like Netflix’s $500 million licensing agreement, those checks keep growing.

2. Netflix paid him $20 million for one special In 2020, Netflix shelled out $20 million for Seinfeld’s stand-up special 23 Hours to Kill. It’s just one of several projects the platform has bought from him, including his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series.

3. He’s a car fanatic Jerry Seinfeld owns one of the largest Porsche collections in the world, at one point reportedly owning over 150 cars. His passion for automobiles helped inspire his hit web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Advertisement

4. He turned down $100 million In 1998, NBC offered Jerry $5 million per episode to film one more season of Seinfeld. That would’ve totaled around $100 million — and he said no.

Read More

5. He’s now one of the world’s few celebrity billionaires In 2025, Jerry Seinfeld joined the Forbes list of celebrity billionaires — one of just 18 stars worldwide who were famous first and then turned that fame into a ten-figure fortune.

Also Read | Why Rihannas expanding Clara Lionel Foundation is seen as a model for celebrity philanthropy