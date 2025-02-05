The Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg no longer wants to be ‘associated’ with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, here’s why

Jesse Eisenberg, who received immense apprecieation for playing the role of Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, has disapproved the Facebook co-founder. In an interview with BBC, the Oscar nominee, said that he no longer wants to be “associated with someone like that”.

Eisenberg received his first Oscar nomination for his performance in the The Social Network. The movie, based on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, was released in 2010 and proved to be a major milestone in his life and a major link between him and the tech billionaire.

Why doesn't Jesse Eisenberg want to be associated with Mark Zuckerberg? In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday, Eisenberg disapproved Mark Zuckerberg led Facebook's policy changes in terms of factchecking and privacy.

“It’s like this guy is … doing things that are problematic, taking away factchecking,” Eisenberg told BBC Radio 4.

“These people have billions upon billions of dollars, like more money than any human person has ever amassed and what are they doing with it?,” BBC quoted Eisenberg in his interview.

Meta announces removal of independent factcheckers Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced last month that it would eliminate the use of independent factcheckers on its social media sites. These factcheckers would be replaced by “community notes” on Threads, Facebook and Instagram.

Meta's move to replace independent factcheckers with community driven notes follows path created by Elon Musk's social media platform X. According to AFP, several experts have raised concerns on the decision to remove factcheckers and warned that the move may lead to the spread of misinformation on social media.

