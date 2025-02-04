Jewel Thief OTT movie release on Netflix: Netizens react to Saif Ali Khan-Jaideep Ahlawat collab, ‘incredibly powerful’

The teaser for Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is out, and it promises a gripping thriller. Saif Ali Khan plays a charming and cunning jewel thief hired by a crime lord to steal ‘The African Red Sun’, a rare diamond worth ₹500 crore. His sharp wit and manipulative persona add to the film’s appeal, bringing a fresh vibe to the screen.

Then comes Jaideep Ahlawat, the gangster who hires Saif. his vicious look and intense expressions add more charm to the Bollywood thriller. The cast also includes Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in key roles.

Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan and Fighter, produced the Netflix original movie. Siddharth and Mamta Anand produced it under Marflix Pictures. Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati directed the OTT release. Saif Ali Khan reunites with Anand after 17 years for Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

Since the release of the official movie teaser on YouTube on February 3, the Netflix India video has gained over 9 lakh views.

Social media reactions Social media users seem excited to watch the movie. The Saif-Jaideep combination works big time for them.

“Saif Ali Khan always kills in these kind of roles. Will be a great watch for sure,” wrote one user.

“Jaideep look in paatal lok 2 and jewel thief shoes how versatile he is,” commented another.

“Saif ali khan is a prominent actor , banda apne role mein ekdom jaan laga deta hai,” came from one user.

“Jaideep Sir and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles? What more could we ask for? The casting is incredibly powerful,” posted another.

“Saif and jaideep together? Count me in. Anytime,” wrote one user on the OTT release

OTT releases: Movies on Netflix India in 2025 Netflix India is going to release a number of original Bollywood movies in 2025. Other films include Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, and Aap Jaisa Koi, staring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

