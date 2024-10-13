Alia Bhatt's family drama Jiga saw a 44% increase in box office collection on Saturday, earning ₹ 6.50 crore on Sunday compared to ₹ 4.55 crore on Friday, with a 30.10% Hindi occupancy.

Jiga Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-starrer family drama witnessed a 44% rise in its collection on Saturday. The movie regained momentum and earned ₹6.50 crore (India Net) on Sunday against ₹4.55 crore collection on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie had an overall 30.10% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, October 12.

Jigra BO Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jigra earned a total of ₹11.05 crore (India net) till Saturday. The movie earned an estimated ₹6.50 crore on October 12. The movie had performed miserably on the first day, especially in the Telugu version, where it minted merely ₹5 lakh on Friday, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi version of the movie had earned ₹4.55 crore on Friday. The movie received a sombre response in the national capital, where total occupancy remained at 24.75% on Saturday. Jigra occupancy remained at 38.00%, 17.00%, and 19.00% in Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. The movie's highest occupancy was in Bengaluru, where nearly 60.25% of tickets were purchased by the viewers.

Despite receiving positive reviews, the movie appeared to have a dull start at the Box Office. There are chances that the movie may earn well on Sunday due to the weekend rush. Jigra's teaser trailer received a massive response on the internet; however, it failed to attract anaudience at movie theatres.

About Jigra movie The movie has been directed by Vasan Bala, who has previously given movies like “Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota" and “Monica, O My Darling".