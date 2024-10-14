Jigra Box Office Collection Day 3: Did Alia Bhatt’s movie pass the Sunday test? Karan Johar’s action thriller mints...

  • Jigra Box Office Collection Day 3: Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. 

Updated14 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Jigra Box Office Collection Day 3:: Netizens praise Alia Bhatt as angry young woman in Bollywood action thriller
Jigra Box Office Collection Day 3:: Netizens praise Alia Bhatt as angry young woman in Bollywood action thriller (Screengrab from YouTube/Dharma Productions)

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt-starrer family action thriller movie is expected to see a steady earning in its day 3 collections. The movie earned 5.65 crore net in India, early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com show.

 

As per the report, on its 3rd Day, the film had an overall 26.57 percent Hindi occupancy and Chennai witnessed the highest occupancy with 75.50 percent followed by Bengaluru at 53.50 percent. Hyderabad had an occupancy of 41.75 percent while Pune witnessed 37. 75 percent occupancy. Helmed by Vasan Bala, film's overall collection so far stands at 16.75 crore.

 

Jigra opening collection stood at 4.25 crore in India. The 'Jigra' made it Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of Alia's career. The day 2 did see a jump with 6.55 crore.

About Jigra

'Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in collaboration with Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt vs Divya Khossla

Actor Divya Khossla launched a scathing attack on Alia Bhatt, accusing her of manipulating the box office numbers. Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets of her own movie and announced "fake collection" to deceive the public. Taking to to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Khosla shared a picture of an empty theatre and criticised the film's reported earnings.

"#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra," she added.

A row errupted between Karan Johar who responded with saying, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” On this, then Divya took to her Insta story and wrote, “When you are shamelessly accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice no spine.”

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsJigra Box Office Collection Day 3: Did Alia Bhatt’s movie pass the Sunday test? Karan Johar’s action thriller mints...

