Jigra director deactivates social media account; netizens blame Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar

After defending his film 'Jigra' amid backlash for its box office failure, filmmaker Vasan Bala deleted his X account. While some labeled him arrogant, many social media users defended him, criticizing the film's overhype and targeting producer Karan Johar for the outcome.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published20 Oct 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina with film director Vasan Bala pose for photos during a promotional event for their film 'Jigra'
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina with film director Vasan Bala pose for photos during a promotional event for their film ’Jigra’(PTI)

After being a target of incessant trolling for defending the box office failure of his most recent release 'Jigra', filmmaker Vasan Bala deactivated his X account.

The trolling began after Vasan said he doesn't treat the box office as a parameter of success, referring to the underperformance of the Alia Bhatt-starrer.

Vasan Bala's Twitter account was active until yesterday; however, today, on Sunday, it was deleted.

Also Read | No more Akshay Kumar anti-smoking ad before movies in theatres

All the replies to his earlier tweets were shown as empty slots. The message read, 'This post is from an account that no longer exists.' His account's landing page also comes up blank now.

Here's what X users said:

Speculations are that Vasan likely deleted his social media account after receiving hate for defending ‘Jigra’.

Vasan had shared his interview defending the film with The Hollywood Reporter India on X. However, the social media was unforgiving and has labelled the filmmaker as 'arrogant' for not accepting the film's failure.

Also Read | Jigra movie Box Office collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt’s film mints ₹1.50 crore

But as soon as Vasan deleted his account, netizens rushed to his defense saying that he alone should not be singled out for the failure of the film, especially when the film was marketed around Alia Bhatt.

As screengrabs of his 'absent' profile began going viral on Reddit, social media users jumped in to defend the filmmaker.

“I don't like what is happening with Vasan. It' was all about Alia from the beginning. She became bigger than the movie, they overhyped and then the Lady Bachchan nonsense. No one was talking about Vasan before. Not sure why Vasan is acting extra guilty,” a user said.

Also Read | Critics demand ₹60,000 per tweet for paid movie reviews in Bollywood

Another added: “Poor guy. Fallen prey to these ridiculous games! He should just stop all these taking stand and all and just focus on his art and come back stronger. And next time I hope he sticks with a smaller production house.”

Users also targeted Karan Johar, the producer of the film, and said, “As always KJo throwing others under the bus when movie fails while praising his protégé if movie is highly successful.”

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 12:27 PM IST
