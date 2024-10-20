Jigra director deactivates social media account; netizens blame Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar

After being a target of incessant trolling for defending the box office failure of his most recent release 'Jigra', filmmaker Vasan Bala deactivated his X account.

The trolling began after Vasan said he doesn't treat the box office as a parameter of success, referring to the underperformance of the Alia Bhatt-starrer.

Vasan Bala's Twitter account was active until yesterday; however, today, on Sunday, it was deleted.

All the replies to his earlier tweets were shown as empty slots. The message read, 'This post is from an account that no longer exists.' His account's landing page also comes up blank now.

Here's what X users said: Speculations are that Vasan likely deleted his social media account after receiving hate for defending ‘Jigra’.

Vasan had shared his interview defending the film with The Hollywood Reporter India on X. However, the social media was unforgiving and has labelled the filmmaker as 'arrogant' for not accepting the film's failure.

But as soon as Vasan deleted his account, netizens rushed to his defense saying that he alone should not be singled out for the failure of the film, especially when the film was marketed around Alia Bhatt.

As screengrabs of his 'absent' profile began going viral on Reddit, social media users jumped in to defend the filmmaker.

“I don't like what is happening with Vasan. It' was all about Alia from the beginning. She became bigger than the movie, they overhyped and then the Lady Bachchan nonsense. No one was talking about Vasan before. Not sure why Vasan is acting extra guilty,” a user said.

Another added: “Poor guy. Fallen prey to these ridiculous games! He should just stop all these taking stand and all and just focus on his art and come back stronger. And next time I hope he sticks with a smaller production house.”