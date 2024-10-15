Jigra movie Box Office collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt’s film manages to rake in ₹1.50 crore

The Alia Bhatt-starrer film Jigra earned 1.50 crore on Day 4, totaling 16.60 crore since its October 11 release. The movie, directed by Karan Johar, had high occupancy rates, particularly in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Published15 Oct 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Jigra movie Box Office collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt starrer touches ₹1.50 crore despite dip
Jigra movie Box Office collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt starrer touches ₹1.50 crore despite dip(file photo)

Jigra Box Office collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt's Bollywood thriller minted an estimate of 1.50 crore on its fourth day, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film has netted 16.60 crore across India over three days since its release on October 11.

Jigra Box Office collection

On its opening day, Jigra earned 4.55 crore. The Alia Bhatt-starrer film clocked its highest earnings on Day 2, collecting 6.55 crore, marking a 43.96 per cent jump from the first day.

However, Day 3  brought a slight dip of 16.03 per cent, with collections dropping to 5.5 crore. Despite the decline, Jigra has become Alia Bhatt's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, the second film of her career.

Jigra occupancy

The film witnessed an overall occupancy of 10.35 per cent on Day 4, with the highest rate in the evening at 10. 28 per cent, followed by 10.50 per cent in the afternoon and 6.64 per cent in the morning.

Tamil Nadu's capital city, Chennai, had the highest occupancy for Jigra with theatres filled up to 30.25 per cent. Night shows led with the highest occupancy of 35 per cent, with afternoon shows recording just a little less than the night show numbers, i.e., 34 per cent.

Bengaluru had the second-highest occupancy, with theatres filled up to 25 per cent at night and 13 per cent in the morning.

Jigra movie

Jigra revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka in the teaser showcases Vedang Raina's vocal talents. 

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in collaboration with Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa are other actors in key roles alongside Alia Bhatt.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsJigra movie Box Office collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt’s film manages to rake in ₹1.50 crore

