Jigra OTT release: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's Bollywood action thriller

Jigra OTT release: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's Bollywood action thriller

Livemint

Jigra OTT release date: Alia Bhatt's action thriller Jigra will make its OTT debut today. The film, which explores themes of family and sacrifice, faced controversies regarding fudged box office numbers and plagiarism.

Jigra OTT release: When will Alia Bhatt's action thriller release on OTT

Jigra OTT release date: The wait is over for the much-awaited OTT release of Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's action thriller Jigra. The movie, which delves into themes of family, sacrifice, and determination, premiered in theatres on October 11.

About Jigra

Jigra's story revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother.

The teaser also includes a recreated version of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka, which showcases Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

The film is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions. It is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

Jigra controversy

The movie came into the spotlight for many reasons. First, actor Divya Khossla launched a scathing attack on Alia Bhatt and accused her of manipulating the box office numbers. There were also accusations that the was plagiarised from Khosla's film Savi.

Writer Vasan Bala, while speaking to Hollywood Reporter, dismissed these claims and said, "Everyone can watch it and make up their minds. I don’t really want to bring down anyone or add more fuel. With the false bookings, that, I think, is a distribution question. I don’t think it is that murky at all, but anyone who can investigate and bring out anything is more than welcome."

When and where will Jigra release on OTT

Alia Bhatt's film, Jigra, is set to premiere on Netflix today, December 6.

Jigra box office collection

Jigra made it Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of Alia's career. The film opened at 4.55 crore in India net. Speaking of the film's total Box Office collection, it earned 31.98 crore in India, while it earned 56.93 crore worldwide.

The film faced tough competition at the box office from the RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which earned 41.93 crore net in India and 58.03 crore worldwide.

