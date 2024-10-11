Jigra public reviews: Netizens praise Alia Bhatt as ‘angry young woman’ in Bollywood action thriller

The action thriller Jigra features Alia Bhatt as Satya, determined to rescue her brother. Released on October 11, it has garnered mixed reactions, with some lauding Bhatt's emotional range while others criticise its pacing and storytelling.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Oct 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Jigra public reviews: Netizens praise Alia Bhatt as angry young woman in Bollywood action thriller
Jigra public reviews: Netizens praise Alia Bhatt as angry young woman in Bollywood action thriller (Screengrab from YouTube/Dharma Productions)

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, was released on October 11. The action thriller stars Alia Bhatt as the protagonist. The Bollywood movie also features Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles.

The movie is about Satya, played by Alia. She is determined to save her imprisoned brother Ankur. She must become a hero and plan his daring escape.

The movie has received some extreme reactions. Many hail Alia’s performance as an “angry young woman” while some criticise the movie's length. While some appreciate Bala’s narrative style, others don’t find it entertaining enough.

Jigra positive reviews

“Alia Bhatt: Now i got to know why her fans called her LADY SUPER STAR.”

Engaging screenplay.. Alia impressive lag rahi hai aur bgm is like faad (Alia is looking impressive and the background score is awesome).”

Also Read | Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video public reviews: Bollywood movie gets a thumbs-up

“Nobody can come close to Alia Bhatt when it comes to showing emotional range. effortlessly real! cried my heart out the climax & I was not ready for that! so so soooo heartwarming. please go give this film a watch it deserves the world”

“Alia Bhatt's portrayal of SATYA is one of the most Badass depictions of women I've seen in recent years”

Also Read | Vettaiyan BO collection Day 1: Rajinikanth-Bachchan’s movie earns ₹30 crore

“Style, class and substance—Jigra got all three. If you are looking for a quality cinema falling into the art and science of cinema and away from commerce, then Jigra seems to be the BEST THING YOU'LL SEE IN 2024. Alia Bhatt is playing a SANKI ANGRY YOUNG WOMAN. Vasan Bala's direction and editing (obviously he sits with him) skills are amazing.”

Jigra negative reviews

Jigra is TIRESOME. Alia Bhatt performs well but that's not enough. Film is dragged and the entire film revolves around jailbreaking and not the main conflict. The basic issue is that the film isn't entertaining. Another victim of poor writing.”

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth: Check Big B’s luxury, assets, investments

“Just saw this movie,and it was one of the worst movie ever. Give my 500rs back Jigra movie team.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsJigra public reviews: Netizens praise Alia Bhatt as ‘angry young woman’ in Bollywood action thriller

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    205.35
    01:09 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    17.6 (9.37%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.95
    01:09 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.3 (0.81%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.40
    01:09 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1 (0.77%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,170.70
    01:09 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -13.05 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    45,680.00
    12:49 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1544.7 (3.5%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,072.25
    01:01 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    131.75 (2.22%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    855.15
    01:01 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    13.1 (1.56%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,830.45
    01:01 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    20.45 (1.13%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,578.00
    01:01 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -203.35 (-5.38%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,075.55
    01:01 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -43.85 (-3.92%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,143.05
    01:01 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -40.75 (-3.44%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    550.00
    01:01 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -17.2 (-3.03%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    205.90
    01:01 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    18.15 (9.67%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    220.15
    01:01 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    14.15 (6.87%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    793.85
    01:00 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    49.6 (6.66%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    80.90
    01:01 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    4.62 (6.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.