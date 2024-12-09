Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, did not get as much love as expected upon its theatrical release. Now, upon its OTT release, the Bollywood movie is being hailed by social media users who find it highly impressive.

Some social media users hail Alia’s “dark feminine energy” in the movie while others praise its narrative style.

“The visuals are stunning, and the direction is excellent, keeping you engaged throughout, with #AliaBhatt delivering one of her best performances,” says one OTT review.

“A movie that deserved more love from the audience in 2024,” wrote one social media user while another posted, “The climax scene of jigra is literally everything and the best part about the movie for me.”

“I don’t know about you all but jigra got to be one of the best movies of this decade,” came from another.

“There are movies which are made for a set of audience who watch it for emotions n not just for numbers sake, jigra is that movie for you. Jigra as a movie with its sibling-ship has my entire heart. The portrayal by alia as satya was so fierce yet heartfelt. Love it!” wrote one user.

Hansal Mehta hails Jigra “The film consciously avoids a melodramatic bhai-behen setup, doesn’t set up its protagonists in a manipulative way, it makes Satya almost like an impenetrable fortress, somebody without the cover of romance or relationships - yet we feel,” wrote Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

“Not necessarily in the way mainstream cinema forces us to feel but through a narrative that is unrelenting, free of essential tropes and carries the filmmaker’s signature. The music by Achint is just terrific and adds to the mood of this thrilling ride. Of course Vasan’s customary hat-tips abide and might feel a tad unnecessary also. But what the hell. This is good filmmaking, far removed from what trash gets peddled in the name of ‘giant blockbusters’. Go Vasan go!” Mehta added.