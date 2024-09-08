Jigra teaser shows Alia Bhatt in action, netizens call it ‘emotional heavy ride’ with ‘pure goosebumps’ | Watch video

Jigra teaser shows Alia Bhatt in action, netizens call it ‘emotional heavy ride’ with ‘pure goosebumps’ | Watch video 

Livemint
Updated8 Sep 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Alia Bhat's latest movie 'Jigra' trailer released on Sunday.
Alia Bhat’s latest movie ’Jigra’ trailer released on Sunday.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is back in action with her upcoming movie ‘Jigra’. The movie trailer teaser, released on Sunday, September 8, provided a glimpse of Alia Bhatt's struggle to save her brother, played by Vedang Raina.

Also Read | Met Gala 2024: Indians who rocked ‘The Garden of Time’ dress code

The two-minute-fifty-second-long Jigra teaser trailer has been receiving a tremendous response on social media, with many users calling it an “emotionally heavy ride” that gave goosebumps at the end. Many Alia Bhatt fans quickly declared that the movie, set to be released on October 11, is already a Blockbuster hit.

KARAN JOHAR - ALIA BHATT - VASAN BALA: ‘JIGRA’ TEASER-TRAILER IS HERE... 11 OCT *DUSSEHRA* RELEASE… This looks BRILLIANT... Team #Jigra - starring #AliaBhatt and #VedangRaina - unleashes #JigraTeaserTrailer,” wrote Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh on X.

The Jigra teaser trailer began with Alia Bhatt's character narrating her painful past, where she lost her mother and father during childhood. She also maintained that she will not lose her brother this time.

“the teaser was so so emotional heavy ride & brilliantly good & alia bhatt as always stands out!🔥 #JIGRA,” wrote a social media user on X.

“The goosebumps Jigra teaser gave oh my goshh ALIA,” read another post on X.

Alia Bhatt's Jigra trailer teaser has received overwhelming reactions on social media.
Social media users shared their first impression of Alia Bhatt's Jigra trailer teaser reaction.
Alia Bhatt Jigra teaser reaction.

Alia Bhatt's Jigra teaser trailer launch

The teaser trailer for the film Jigra dropped on Sunday, September 8. The teaser trailer shows Alia Bhatt in action, who desperately tries to rescue her brother in another nation.

The movie has been directed by Vasan Bala and stars Vedang Raina as Alia Bhatt's younger brother. Raina was earlier seen in Karan Johar's The Archies. In the video, she is heard saying that there is very little time and she has to do a lot.

Then, as the video proceeds, Vedang Raina is seen arrested and Alia is trying to release him. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. Alia prepares herself to face goons and even fights with them.

The teaser shows a sibling bond between Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina with the "Phoolon ka Taaron" song in the background.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsJigra teaser shows Alia Bhatt in action, netizens call it ‘emotional heavy ride’ with ‘pure goosebumps’ | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue