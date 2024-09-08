Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is back in action with her upcoming movie ‘Jigra’. The movie trailer teaser, released on Sunday, September 8, provided a glimpse of Alia Bhatt's struggle to save her brother, played by Vedang Raina. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two-minute-fifty-second-long Jigra teaser trailer has been receiving a tremendous response on social media, with many users calling it an “emotionally heavy ride" that gave goosebumps at the end. Many Alia Bhatt fans quickly declared that the movie, set to be released on October 11, is already a Blockbuster hit.

"KARAN JOHAR - ALIA BHATT - VASAN BALA: 'JIGRA' TEASER-TRAILER IS HERE... 11 OCT *DUSSEHRA* RELEASE… This looks BRILLIANT... Team #Jigra - starring #AliaBhatt and #VedangRaina - unleashes #JigraTeaserTrailer," wrote Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh on X.

The Jigra teaser trailer began with Alia Bhatt's character narrating her painful past, where she lost her mother and father during childhood. She also maintained that she will not lose her brother this time.

"the teaser was so so emotional heavy ride & brilliantly good & alia bhatt as always stands out!🔥 #JIGRA," wrote a social media user on X.

"The goosebumps Jigra teaser gave oh my goshh ALIA," read another post on X.

Alia Bhatt's Jigra teaser trailer launch The teaser trailer for the film Jigra dropped on Sunday, September 8. The teaser trailer shows Alia Bhatt in action, who desperately tries to rescue her brother in another nation.

The movie has been directed by Vasan Bala and stars Vedang Raina as Alia Bhatt's younger brother. Raina was earlier seen in Karan Johar's The Archies. In the video, she is heard saying that there is very little time and she has to do a lot.

Then, as the video proceeds, Vedang Raina is seen arrested and Alia is trying to release him. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. Alia prepares herself to face goons and even fights with them.