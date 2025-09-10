Jimmy Fallon learns to groove to bhangra beats with Karan Aujla; netizens cheer for 'desi drip'

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla turned bhangra coach for Jimmy Fallon at The Tonight Show. The American comedian and host was seen grooving to bhangra beats with the singer on his latest and controversial song ‘MF Gabru’.

In a BTS video shared on the show's official handle, Karan gives Jimmy a fun dance tutorial. Jimmy, who warmly greets Karan, is in for a surprise when the singer tells him he is going to teach him some basic bhangra steps.

A slightly hesitant Jimmy Fallon admitted that he was “not ready for this " because of his stiff body and limited dancing skills. However, a very encouraging Karan Aujla said, “It’s easy,” and gave him a quick demo.

The two soon break into bhangra, with Fallon easing into the beats.

The makers of the show captioned the video: “Karan Aujla teaches Jimmy some bhangra! #KaranOnFallon #FallonTonight.”

Watch the video here:

Karan Aujla will make his US TV debut with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight, September 10. He will also perform a medley of “Boyfriend” and “Gabhru!” on the show.

Here's how the netizens reacted: Netizens, especially the Punjabis, were beaming with pride and said that the viral bhangra video was “absolute love”. Several Punjabi singers, including Jassie Gill and Jazzy B, also commented on the video.

“This is actually so much great for our culture,” a social media user said.

Another added, “Love to see it! Karan Aujla spreading the culture all over!”

“Global stage but still desi siraa drip,” one user said.

“Lifting the culture higher every time. Teaching bhangra moves on Fallon stage,” a user added.

“Making us all proud!! Super excited to watch this episode,” another user said.

“Punjabi pride hittin’ diff when Aujla steps up,” a user commented. “Music unites us all!” another added.

Talking about Jimmy's dance moves, the netizens said, “Jimmy ready to rip up the dance floor.”

“Jimmy With The Bhangra Moves,” a user said, “Fantastic,” another added.

A user quipped, “Jimmy Fallon is the white dude friend every Punjabi group has!!!! We love us a JIMMYYYYY!!!!”

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla will also be performing live for the first time at Rolling Loud India. The festival, scheduled for 23 November 2025 at Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, will also feature performances by Don Toliver, Westside Gunn, Sambata, and others.

What is the controversy surrounding Karan Aujla's ‘MF Gabru’? Punjab women's panel took a suo motu notice of the "objectionable language" used by Karan Aujla in his latest songs and labelled it as 'misogynistic' and 'inappropriate'.

Later, the panel said the singer 'felt' sorry for the alleged use of "objectionable language" against women in his song.