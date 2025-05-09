Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif contradicts Army in Parliament; Internet says, ‘clown minister’

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is facing online ridicule after giving a bizarre reason for not shooting down India’s drones. Asif claimed that Pakistan refrained from gunning down Indian drones during Operation Sindoor to avoid revealing sensitive locations.

The statement contradicts the Pakistan Army's earlier claim that it had gunned down Indian drones.

“The drone attack was planned to detect our locations. It’s a technical thing that I cannot properly explain. We did not intercept them because we did not want to disclose our locations,” he said.

Many found it ironic, as the drone was allowed to fly freely. India’s Operation Sindoor, carried out on May 7, targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

During the operation, India also intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles with its advanced S-400 defence system. Asif’s statement has raised doubts about Pakistan’s military strength.

“I decided not to kill the mosquitos in my bedroom because I am afraid the mosquito will realize I’m in the bed,” quipped one social media user.

Another Indian user wrote, “Comedy will never end till neighbours are there.”

“He is totally clueless,” observed another user.

"So they let their people die in the interest of military installations? Damn. How being poor changes your interests. They have turned their people into cannon fodder. Jinnah would be so proud!" came another sarcastic comment.

In a separate statement, Asif was heard saying that India had sent drones to Pakistan because Indian pilots had refused to fly war planes.

Khawaja Asif admits Pakistan funds terrorists In another statement, the defence minister admitted on camera that Pakistan had been funding terrorist organisations for a long time.

While speaking to Sky News’ Yalda Hakim, he said, “Well, we’ve been doing this dirty work for the United States and the West, including Britain, for about three decades now."

During a CNN interview, he was asked to provide evidence that Pakistan had shot Indian drones.

“It’s all over the social media,” came his reply.