Jio users across India report network outage, Down Detector shows surge in reports at noon

On September 17, Jio users reported a significant network outage, with Down Detector recording over 10,000 error reports by midday. Most complaints were about ‘No Signal,’ while other networks like Airtel and Vodafone operated normally.

Livemint
Updated17 Sep 2024, 12:47 PM IST
As per Down Detector, there were 10,367 reports of network error by Jio users by 12.18 pm on September 17, 2024.
As per Down Detector, there were 10,367 reports of network error by Jio users by 12.18 pm on September 17, 2024. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg )

Jio users across India complained of a network outage on September 17 on social media platforms, and the tracking website Down Detector showed a sharp surge in problem reports at noon.

As per Down Detector, there were 10,367 reports of network error by Jio users by 12.18 pm on September 17, 2024. This was a surge from the 653 reports at 11.13 am and seven reports at 10.13 am today.

The website also showed that a majority of 68 per cent reports were about ‘No Signal’, while 18 per cent were about mobile internet, and 14 per cent were JioFibre related.

Other telco networks — Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL, seemed to be functioning as usual, as per data on Down Detector.

Also Read | Donald Trump on assassination attempt: ‘Heard shots being fired in the air…’

Netizens Raise Alert

Several users took to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to complain about the issue. While some claimed that they are unable to make calls, others said that they are unable to send/receive messages from their Jio numbers. A section of users also complained that they are unable to use mobile internet.

As mentioned above, Jio users have complained about the issue on X with the hashtag ‘Jiodown’. Here are reactions from some of the users on the social media platform:

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in Manhattan in sex trafficking case

“Jio appears to be facing an outage. Even their recharge systems/portals are down.”

“Pathetic Network Jio all we see network Outage. Now why there is frequent outage #jiodown”

Some also addressed the official account on X, writing: “writing to inform you that there is currently an outage affecting both Fiber & Jio SIM in Mumbai. outage has been ongoing for over an hour, & am reaching out to inquire if anyone has begun working to resolve the issue.”

Also Read | Atishi to be the next Chief Minister of Delhi; Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name

And some also resorted to the usual relief — humour, wring: “Jio Network Outage, Vodafone and Airtel Users laughing in corner #jiodown”

“Mukesh Ambani naraz hain #JioDown #JioOutage”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsJio users across India report network outage, Down Detector shows surge in reports at noon

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    965.30
    01:37 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -22.85 (-2.31%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.00
    01:37 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -5.35 (-1.84%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India

    336.05
    01:37 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -2.3 (-0.68%)

    Tata Power

    448.35
    01:37 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    5.05 (1.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    641.85
    01:23 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    48.7 (8.21%)

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

    369.65
    01:22 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    18.85 (5.37%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    621.90
    01:19 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    29.75 (5.02%)

    Indraprastha Gas

    551.45
    01:22 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    21.1 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue