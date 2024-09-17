Jio users across India report network outage, Down Detector shows surge in reports at noon

Jio users across India complained of a network outage on September 17 on social media platforms, and the tracking website Down Detector showed a sharp surge in problem reports at noon.

As per Down Detector, there were 10,367 reports of network error by Jio users by 12.18 pm on September 17, 2024. This was a surge from the 653 reports at 11.13 am and seven reports at 10.13 am today.

The website also showed that a majority of 68 per cent reports were about ‘No Signal’, while 18 per cent were about mobile internet, and 14 per cent were JioFibre related.

Other telco networks — Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL, seemed to be functioning as usual, as per data on Down Detector.

Netizens Raise Alert Several users took to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to complain about the issue. While some claimed that they are unable to make calls, others said that they are unable to send/receive messages from their Jio numbers. A section of users also complained that they are unable to use mobile internet.

As mentioned above, Jio users have complained about the issue on X with the hashtag ‘Jiodown’. Here are reactions from some of the users on the social media platform:

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in Manhattan in sex trafficking case

“Jio appears to be facing an outage. Even their recharge systems/portals are down.”

“Pathetic Network Jio all we see network Outage. Now why there is frequent outage #jiodown”

Some also addressed the official account on X, writing: “writing to inform you that there is currently an outage affecting both Fiber & Jio SIM in Mumbai. outage has been ongoing for over an hour, & am reaching out to inquire if anyone has begun working to resolve the issue.”

Also Read | Atishi to be the next Chief Minister of Delhi; Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name

And some also resorted to the usual relief — humour, wring: “Jio Network Outage, Vodafone and Airtel Users laughing in corner #jiodown”