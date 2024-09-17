On September 17, Jio users reported a significant network outage, with Down Detector recording over 10,000 error reports by midday. Most complaints were about ‘No Signal,’ while other networks like Airtel and Vodafone operated normally.

Jio users across India complained of a network outage on September 17 on social media platforms, and the tracking website Down Detector showed a sharp surge in problem reports at noon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Down Detector, there were 10,367 reports of network error by Jio users by 12.18 pm on September 17, 2024. This was a surge from the 653 reports at 11.13 am and seven reports at 10.13 am today.

The website also showed that a majority of 68 per cent reports were about ‘No Signal’, while 18 per cent were about mobile internet, and 14 per cent were JioFibre related. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other telco networks — Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL, seemed to be functioning as usual, as per data on Down Detector.

Netizens Raise Alert Several users took to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to complain about the issue. While some claimed that they are unable to make calls, others said that they are unable to send/receive messages from their Jio numbers. A section of users also complained that they are unable to use mobile internet.

As mentioned above, Jio users have complained about the issue on X with the hashtag ‘Jiodown’. Here are reactions from some of the users on the social media platform: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Jio appears to be facing an outage. Even their recharge systems/portals are down."

“Pathetic Network Jio all we see network Outage. Now why there is frequent outage #jiodown"

Some also addressed the official account on X, writing: “writing to inform you that there is currently an outage affecting both Fiber & Jio SIM in Mumbai. outage has been ongoing for over an hour, & am reaching out to inquire if anyone has begun working to resolve the issue." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And some also resorted to the usual relief — humour, wring: “Jio Network Outage, Vodafone and Airtel Users laughing in corner #jiodown"

“Mukesh Ambani naraz hain #JioDown #JioOutage"