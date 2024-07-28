Jio vs BSNL: Pre-paid benefits comparison for monthly plans for mobile recharge plans

Jio vs BSNL: These include talk-time, data, and other benefits included in your monthly or 28 days pre-paid recharge plans.

Livemint
Updated28 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Jio vs BSNL: Take a look at the monthly validity prepaid plans. Notably, Major telcos including Jio, hiked prepaid charges effective from July 3
Jio vs BSNL: Take a look at the monthly validity prepaid plans. Notably, Major telcos including Jio, hiked prepaid charges effective from July 3

Jio vs BSNL: For pre-paid customers of Jio and BSNL, we bring a comparative recharge plan chart to choose for your mobile connectivity. These include talk-time, data, and other benefits included in your monthly or 28 days pre-paid recharge plans.

Monthly Validity Plans

  • 349 pre-paid plan from Jio: Offers 2 GB daily 5G data and unlimited voice calls for a period of 28 days, It also offers a free subscription to Jio Cinema.
  • 151, 101 and 51 from Jio: New ‘unlimited plans’ offering 9 GB, 6 GB, and 3 GB of additional 4G data, respectively. This will last as long as your current base active plan's validity and will be used once the base plan's daily data ends.
  • 108, and 107 from BSNL: News users can avail the 108 plan (First Recharge Coupon), which offers unlimited voice calls, 1 GB daily 4G data for 28 days. For repeat users, the 35 days validity prepaid plan offers 200 minutes of voice calls and 3 GB of 4G data.

Comparison of Price & Benefits: Jio vs BSNL

Jio Vs BSNL: Prepaid Plans Comparison
PlanValidityDataVoice CallsAdditional Benefits
Jio 34928 days2GB/day, True 5G dataUnlimitedJio Cinema subscription free
Jio 51Active plan3GB of 4G data, post 64KbpsNAUnlimited 5G data
Jio 101Active plan6GB of 4G dataNAUnlimited 5G data
Jio 151Active plan9GB of 4G dataNAUnlimited 5G data
BSNL 10735 days3GB of 4G data200 minutesNA
BSNL 10828 days1GB/dayUnlimitedFirst Recharge Coupon (FRC)

 

Telecom Majors Hiked Prices in July

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has raised mobile tariffs effective 3 July, following in the footsteps of Reliance Jio, which hiked tariffs on 27 June.

In an exchange filing, Airtel said it maintains that the mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) needs to be upwards of 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India.

“We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital. In this light, we welcome the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs. Airtel will also revise its mobile tariffs as indicated below, from July 3rd, 2024,” it stated.

The No 1 carrier by subscribers backed by Reliance Industries, was the first to announce the hikes, unlike previous instances where Airtel in 2021 and Vodafone Idea in 2019 led with any tariff changes. New plans from both companies will be effective from July 3 and will continue to have free voice calls and text messages bundled in.

Notably, at present, Airtel and Jio are giving 5G services at the same tariffs as 4G. Airtel’s top boss Gopal Vittal has maintained that the carrier will not charge consumers a differential pricing or premium pricing for 5G services versus 4G services.

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST
