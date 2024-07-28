Jio vs BSNL: Pre-paid benefits comparison for monthly plans for mobile recharge plans

Jio vs BSNL: For pre-paid customers of Jio and BSNL, we bring a comparative recharge plan chart to choose for your mobile connectivity. These include talk-time, data, and other benefits included in your monthly or 28 days pre-paid recharge plans.
Jio Vs BSNL: Prepaid Plans Comparison
|Plan
|Validity
|Data
|Voice Calls
|Additional Benefits
|Jio ₹349
|28 days
|2GB/day, True 5G data
|Unlimited
|Jio Cinema subscription free
|Jio ₹51
|Active plan
|3GB of 4G data, post 64Kbps
|NA
|Unlimited 5G data
|Jio ₹101
|Active plan
|6GB of 4G data
|NA
|Unlimited 5G data
|Jio ₹151
|Active plan
|9GB of 4G data
|NA
|Unlimited 5G data
|BSNL ₹107
|35 days
|3GB of 4G data
|200 minutes
|NA
|BSNL ₹108
|28 days
|1GB/day
|Unlimited
|First Recharge Coupon (FRC)
Telecom major Bharti Airtel has raised mobile tariffs effective 3 July, following in the footsteps of Reliance Jio, which hiked tariffs on 27 June.
In an exchange filing, Airtel said it maintains that the mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) needs to be upwards of ₹300, to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India.
“We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital. In this light, we welcome the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs. Airtel will also revise its mobile tariffs as indicated below, from July 3rd, 2024,” it stated.
The No 1 carrier by subscribers backed by Reliance Industries, was the first to announce the hikes, unlike previous instances where Airtel in 2021 and Vodafone Idea in 2019 led with any tariff changes. New plans from both companies will be effective from July 3 and will continue to have free voice calls and text messages bundled in.
Notably, at present, Airtel and Jio are giving 5G services at the same tariffs as 4G. Airtel’s top boss Gopal Vittal has maintained that the carrier will not charge consumers a differential pricing or premium pricing for 5G services versus 4G services.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess