Jio vs BSNL: Pre-paid benefits comparison for monthly plans for mobile recharge plans

Jio vs BSNL: For pre-paid customers of Jio and BSNL, we bring a comparative recharge plan chart to choose for your mobile connectivity. These include talk-time, data, and other benefits included in your monthly or 28 days pre-paid recharge plans.

Monthly Validity Plans ₹ 349 pre-paid plan from Jio: Offers 2 GB daily 5G data and unlimited voice calls for a period of 28 days, It also offers a free subscription to Jio Cinema.

Offers 2 GB daily 5G data and unlimited voice calls for a period of 28 days, It also offers a free subscription to Jio Cinema. ₹ 151, ₹ 101 and ₹ 51 from Jio: New ‘unlimited plans’ offering 9 GB, 6 GB, and 3 GB of additional 4G data, respectively. This will last as long as your current base active plan's validity and will be used once the base plan's daily data ends.

New ‘unlimited plans’ offering 9 GB, 6 GB, and 3 GB of additional 4G data, respectively. This will last as long as your current base active plan's validity and will be used once the base plan's daily data ends. ₹ 108, and ₹ 107 from BSNL: News users can avail the ₹ 108 plan (First Recharge Coupon), which offers unlimited voice calls, 1 GB daily 4G data for 28 days. For repeat users, the 35 days validity prepaid plan offers 200 minutes of voice calls and 3 GB of 4G data.

Comparison of Price & Benefits: Jio vs BSNL

Jio Vs BSNL: Prepaid Plans Comparison Plan Validity Data Voice Calls Additional Benefits Jio ₹ 349 28 days 2GB/day, True 5G data Unlimited Jio Cinema subscription free Jio ₹ 51 Active plan 3GB of 4G data, post 64Kbps NA Unlimited 5G data Jio ₹ 101 Active plan 6GB of 4G data NA Unlimited 5G data Jio ₹ 151 Active plan 9GB of 4G data NA Unlimited 5G data BSNL ₹ 107 35 days 3GB of 4G data 200 minutes NA BSNL ₹ 108 28 days 1GB/day Unlimited First Recharge Coupon (FRC)

Telecom Majors Hiked Prices in July Telecom major Bharti Airtel has raised mobile tariffs effective 3 July, following in the footsteps of Reliance Jio, which hiked tariffs on 27 June.

In an exchange filing, Airtel said it maintains that the mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) needs to be upwards of ₹300, to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India.

“We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital. In this light, we welcome the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs. Airtel will also revise its mobile tariffs as indicated below, from July 3rd, 2024,” it stated.

The No 1 carrier by subscribers backed by Reliance Industries, was the first to announce the hikes, unlike previous instances where Airtel in 2021 and Vodafone Idea in 2019 led with any tariff changes. New plans from both companies will be effective from July 3 and will continue to have free voice calls and text messages bundled in.